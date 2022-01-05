Basketball

“Get up, we ain’t through kicking your a– yet”: When Dirk Nowitzki had a rare trash-talking moment with Kevin Garnett 

"Get up, we ain't through kicking your a-- yet": When Dirk Nowitzki had a rare trash-talking moment with Kevin Garnett 
Indu Dasari

Previous Article
"Life happens...storms come and go you just stay calm": Wizards star Kyle Kuzma reveals in Twitter Q&A the one advice given by Kobe Bryant that he will never forget in his life
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Get up, we ain't through kicking your a-- yet": When Dirk Nowitzki had a rare trash-talking moment with Kevin Garnett 
“Get up, we ain’t through kicking your a– yet”: When Dirk Nowitzki had a rare trash-talking moment with Kevin Garnett 

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki who usually had a calm demeanor during games once trash-talked…