"Get up, we ain't through kicking your a-- yet": When Dirk Nowitzki had a rare trash-talking moment with Kevin Garnett 

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki who usually had a calm demeanor during games once trash-talked Timberwolves superstar Kevin Garnett

Dirk Nowitzki is a widely respected star even today. He played for the Dallas Mavericks for 21 years, the most in NBA history for a single team. His loyalty is still talked about. Dirk’s perseverance got him one of the most valued championships of the previous decade. He retired in 2019 after passing the torch to young superstar Luka Doncic.

Kevin Garnett played in the same era most notably for Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics. He left Minnesota after 12 seasons when he realized getting a ring there was unlikely. KG teamed up with Ray Allen and Paul Pierce and defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in 2008 to win his first championship. He returned to Minnesota for his final season and retired there in 2016.

Kevin Garnett developed a respect for Dirk Nowitzki once he started talking back

Dirk Nowitzki was not the kind of guy to get involved in trash-talking or fights. There are very few moments in his NBA career where fans have seen him lash out or talk back to opponents. Kevin Garnett on the other hand was known for talking sh*t during the game.

He did not even spare players like Tim Duncan who rarely ever showed any emotion on the court. As is expected of KG, he trash-talked Nowitzki a lot during his days in Minnesota. As it turns out Dirk did not hold back against him. The Athletic’s Tim Cato revealed the details of a specific trash-talking incident between the legends.

“Nowitzki’s first real rivalry was against Kevin Garnett. He didn’t like the way Nowitzki talked, the phrases he’d say on the court, and Nowitzki didn’t like Garnett either. It wasn’t until Nowitzki began talking back to Garnett that they began developing mutual, if begrudging, respect.”

In a game against Minnesota, Garnett fell down and Nowitzki, without hesitation, yelled, ‘Get your a– up, we ain’t through kicking your a–.’”

Dallas Mavericks are honoring Dirk Nowitzki’s loyalty by retiring #41 when they host Stephen Curry and Golden State Warriors Wednesday night. He is set to follow Kevin Garnett into the Naismith Basketball hall of fame soon.

