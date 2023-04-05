“Dirk Nowitzki Needs To Be The Final Speaker”: Kevin Durant ‘Snubs’ Dwyane Wade And Coach Pop In Hall Of Fame Prediction

The Hall of Fame class of 2023 was recently announced, and a number of big names have been listed. The likes of Pau Gasol, Dwyane Wade, and Gregg Popovich have all made the cut. But, perhaps the biggest name in the class is Dirk Nowitzki.

Nowitzki, widely considered to be the greatest European player in NBA history, revolutionized the role of the big man. He found great success as a shooter, capable of not only taking it to the basket but also creating his own shot from outside the arc. A play style that won him an MVP, and an NBA Championship, and allowed him to make several All-NBA and All-Star teams.

He is an idol to every modern big man, including Kevin Durant. The Phoenix Suns star reveres Dirk. And, on a recent episode of his podcast suggested that the honor of being the finals speaker at the Hall of Fame ceremony should go to him.

Kevin Durant snubs Dwyane Wade and Greg Popovich, believes Dirk Nowitzki should be the final Hall of Fame speaker

Dirk Nowitzki is all set to be enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. An honor that only a select few receive. One that Dirk most definitely deserves.

However, he is not the only superstar entering the hall. Pau Gasol, Dwyane Wade, and Greg Popovich will all be there with him, which raises a question. Who will headline this immaculate class? Well, according to Kevin Durant, the Germanator should be the one to do it.

Recently, the Slim Reaper discussed the 2023 class on his podcast, The ETCs with KD. And, he had nothing but praise for Dirk and all he has accomplished.

Quite the compliment from KD. But, it certainly is understandable. Dirk’s impact on the game of basketball is underrated, and underappreciated, but still noteworthy.

The Dallas Mavericks recently immortalized Dirk with his very own statue

His Hall of Fame induction aside, Dirk Nowitzki is already an immortal in the world of basketball. After all, not only has he had his jersey retired by the Dallas Mavericks, but as the greatest Maverick of all time, the franchise recently installed a magnificent statue of him outside the American Airlines Center.

The Dirk Nowitzki statue is unveiled. pic.twitter.com/xPPlg0oxgg — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) December 25, 2022

The statue showcases Nowitzki hitting his signature one-legged fadeaway. An iconic tribute to an iconic player. One for all to behold from now till the end of time.