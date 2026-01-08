mobile app bar

“Offensively He’s A Wizard”: Kristaps Porzingis Displays Sadness Over Trae Young Trade

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google news
Trae Young(L) and Kristaps Porzingis(R)

Trae Young’s time with the Atlanta Hawks, which once seemed destined to last forever, has officially come to an end after the franchise agreed to a trade sending him to the Washington Wizards. In the aftermath of the move, Kristaps Porzingis, a former star in D.C. who shared the locker room with Young in Atlanta, expressed his disappointment at losing him.

The Hawks will get CJ McCollum and forward Corey Kispert in return for Young, who now joins a Wizards squad that’s languishing in the bottom of the East. But that’s not where they want to stay for long and are reportedly, already working on moves to bolster their chances of moving up. One of the players in their radar is believed to be Anthony Davis.

Young, a four-time All-Star, will bring some much needed attention to the Wizards, who will now be taken seriously. Yes, it wasn’t working out in Atlanta, but Porzingis was one of the few to realize just what type of talent the organization would now be missing out on.

The Latvian arrived in Atlanta only in 2025, and admitted after the team’s victory against the Pelicans on Wednesday that he was getting open looks “all the time” whenever Young was on the floor.

“Obviously, he’s one of the best passers that I have played with. I think everybody was benefitting from playing with him,” Porzingis stated. “Offensively, he’s a Wizard,” he added, realizing his smart choice of words.

“He’s an amazing, amazing player, and I am sad I didn’t get more time with him.” 

Sometimes, it is easy to forget just how good Young has been for the Hawks. He’s taken them to three playoff appearances including a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021. Defensively, he was a liability but there are few offensive assets in the league better than him. Over the last five years, Young has averaged around 27 points and 10 assists per game.

The youngsters on the Hawks team are also not too happy about the fact that their franchise cornerstone is now gone. He bid farewell to them all in the middle of their game on Wednesday and left the arena, for the last time as a member of the Hawks. 2024 No. 1 Draft Pick Zaccharie Risacher said, “He’s my guy, that’s my brother. That was one of the first people I met in this organization, and from day 1, he always had my back.”

“I want what’s best for him. If he’s happy, I’m always happy for him,” he added.

Hopefully, Young finds his joy back in the Capital, and so do the Wizards fanbase.

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry’s rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

Share this article

Don’t miss these