$150M worth Snoop Dogg welcomes Stephen Curry to Death Row Records with some jewelry

Hip hop mogul Snoop Dogg gifted Warriors superstar Stephen Curry a Death Row Record chain.

Stalwarts in their respective fields, Snoop Dogg and Stephen Curry, collaborated for a noble cause, donating a new gym to the Boys & Girls Club at MLK Park in Long Beach. Ironically, this was the gym where Snoopy shot his first layup.

Stephen Curry & Snoop Dogg donated a new gym court to the Boys & Girls Club at MLK Park in Long Beach today — the gym where Snoop “shot my first layup” pic.twitter.com/3XsEAQXszy — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) August 9, 2022

As seen in the clip above, Curry was having a great time with the kids, throwing down a reverse slam. The recently crowned Finals MVP has been touring the United States with his Curry camp, inspiring young boys and girls, and building courts via his association with sportswear giant Under Armour.

The four-time champion, who was recently in Long Beach, had Snoop Dogg join him as they two enjoyed hooping and conducting drills with the young boys and girls. It’s no secret that Snoopzilla is big on hoops and a lifetime Lakers fan, often seen visiting the games too.

Recently, the hip-hop legend was seen honoring Curry, personally gifting him gold wear from Death Row Records.

Snoop Dogg adds more gold to Stephen Curry’s trophy cabinet.

In what could be called a surreal moment for many, two global personalities, Snoop Dogg and Stephen Curry, came together recently. On this momentous occasion, the award-winning rapper gifted the Warriors superstar a chain of Death Row Records.

For those who don’t know, Death Row Records is an American record label that was founded in 1991 by The D.O.C., Dr. Dre, Suge Knight, and Dick Griffey. The label was a rage, collaborating with the finest talents residing on the west coast. During its peak in 90s, Death Row made over $100M a year.

Unfortunately, the label began declining post the tragic death of Tupac Shakur and the imprisonment of Suge Knight. The music label was embroiled in numerous lawsuits, controversies, and crimes, resulting in its filing for bankruptcy.

After being auctioned and changing multiple ownerships, Snoop Dogg, who has an estimated net worth of $150M owing to his umpteen business ventures and albums bought Death Row from MNRK Music Group in February 2022, intending to revive the label.

