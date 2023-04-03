“Disturbed by Luka Doncic’s Body Language”: Having Accused NBA of Favoring ‘White Players,’ Kendrick Perkins Berates European Superstar

Luka Doncic isn’t having the best season so far. For a team that reached the Western Conference Finals in 2022, Dallas Mavericks looked too comfortable losing games this year.

Even after Kyrie Irving‘s addition to the roster, Jason Kidd and his squad stand 11th in the West with just 3 games remaining. It is hard to imagine them coming out of this hole.

These struggles have perhaps affected Doncic the most. He has looked frustrated and helpless in his last few games despite still performing at the highest level. Even Mavericks fans have berated him for regularly complaining about the calls. Now Kendrick Perkins has joined the group that feels the Slovenian needs to ‘improve his behavior.’

Kendrick Perkins wants Luka Doncic to be accountable

Kendrick Perkins, in his latest appearance on First Take, took aim at Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks for their recent struggles. Perkins especially singled out Luka, suggesting his body language is problematic.

The former OKC big man further questioned the European star’s complaints to officials and behavior with teammates. He made sure to also point out the ‘pouting’ in front of the media.

Perkins: “When I watch Luka [Doncic], I get so disturbed by his body language not only towards the officiating but towards his [Mavs] teammates. The pouting, the hanging of the head, going to the media… when are you gonna be accountable?”

In all fairness, Perkins’s credibility took a hit when he accused the NBA of racial bias. His explicit disrespect for Dirk Nowitzki, Steve Nash, and Nikola Jokic.

His argument that Dirk, Nash, and Jokic won the MVP because they were white, reeked of personal bias and was undeniably problematic. He is yet to apologize for his horrible take about them. Perhaps his opinions will hold more weight once he can rise above his need to sensationalize everything.

Mavericks may shut down Luka and Kyrie Irving

The Dallas Mavericks are apparently seriously considering ceasing their star duo’s day-to-day operations. Their struggles in the last month have been difficult to watch. The Mavs have lost 7 of their last 8 games despite Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving missing just a game each.

Now, it is clear Dallas wants to stop their campaign with 3 games still remaining. The Athletic’s NBA insider Shams Charania revealed the organization was seriously considering resting Luka and Kyrie for the remaining games but it will all depend on how the other teams in the West perform.

Charania: “I’m told that the organization is seriously considering the possibility of shutting down [Luka Doncic & Kyrie Irving].”

“I think the Mavericks have to seriously look at whether you shut down Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving these last 3 games of the regular season” 😬@ShamsCharania on the #Mavs mindset going into the final 3 games#RunItBack #MFFL pic.twitter.com/IPqgwS2YHm — FanDuel TV (@FanDuelTV) April 3, 2023

Needless to say, the Irving-Doncic experiment is yet to show results. Granted they have put up incredible individual performances but all of that pales with each new loss.