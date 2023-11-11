“Small Lineup Doesn’t Really Fit James Harden Well Right Now”: Clippers’ Tyronn Lue Reassesses Rotation Choices After 0–3 Start with 2018 MVP

The Los Angeles Clippers have now recorded an abysmal 0-3 record since James Harden’s debut for the team. This is quite a concerning stat for the LA side, given the Big 4 of Harden, Russell Westbrook, Paul George, and Kawhi Leonard were expected to do wonders in the league. Clippers Head Coach Tyronn Lue addressed the issue today after LA faced a 144-126 defeat against the Dallas Mavericks.

Coach Lue identified that the Clippers faced issues deploying a small ball lineup alongside James Harden. In this style of play, teams sacrifice height, physical strength, and low post offense to favor smaller players who would ensure speed, agility, and increased scoring from the three-point line.

It seems like Ty Lue has realized that the small ball lineup is currently not suiting James Harden, mostly because his agility and speed has seen a dip after sitting out the entire preseason. To fit in well with such a style of play, the Beard needs to get back into game shape, suiting perfectly with the fast and agile nature of the lineup.

Reiterating the same at the post-match conference, Lue said, “I think the small lineup doesn’t really fit him [Harden] well right now until he gets in better shape, game shape. Keeping a 5 on the floor with him as much as possible will really be good for us.”

Harden, a 14-year veteran with the Clippers, is averaging 14.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game this season. Perhaps if he considers Ty Lue’s suggestion and works on his shape, we can soon witness the resurgence of the Beard’s former self. According to Lue, the Clips will deploy a big to help Harden with pick-and-roll for now. However, with small ball being played by almost every team nowadays, Harden will soon need to get back into his rhythm to give the Clippers a realistic chance this season.

James Harden’s fit with the Clippers is a serious concern

James Harden is a former NBA MVP, having won the coveted individual award for his performance with the Houston Rockets in 2018. Despite passing his prime at this stage, Harden still ended the previous season with 21 points and 10 assists per game. He will need to replicate that this season in order to reestablish his worth in the league.

Harden’s fit with the Clippers has significantly concerned several NBA legends and media personalities. The team already contains three big names, around whom the squad’s core is built. For them to work in tandem with each other, one of the Big Four has to make sacrifices for the team, especially between Westbrook and Harden, both being primary ball-handlers.

Though there are bound to be some ego clashes as well, Harden has reiterated he is ready to fit in with the team. Before being traded to the Clippers, the Beard assured fans he could fit in with any team to further his title contention aspirations. Perhaps the fit could be better understood in the coming few games as the new Clippers star figures out his role and responsibility in the roster.