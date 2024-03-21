“Don’t Worry About Her Transition”: Kelsey Plum Backs Caitlin Clark’s Future in the WNBA

On March 3, 2024, Caitlin Clark created history after passing Pete Maravich’s all-time NCAA-scoring record of 3,667 points. With 3,685 points, Clark now has the highest scoring output in NCAA history across men and women in NCAA Division I basketball. Around mid-February, the all-time NCAA scoring leader had also broken Kelsey Plum’s women’s NCAA Division 1 scoring record.

As she registered herself at the top of history books, Plum discussed the Iowa all-around phenom at the ‘Sloane Knows Podcast’. The pod host asked Plum how “Caitlin Clark’s game will translate to the W(WNBA)?”

In the wake of Clark’s record-breaking streaks, while calling the revolutionary guard “phenomenal”, Plum posited that “records are meant to be broken”. The former Washington Huskies guard lauded the Iowa guard’s ability to handle the pressure amidst “high expectations”.

Then the Las Vegas Aces guard reflected upon Clark making it to the league. She liked her prospects of thriving in the league. As the sensational Iowa hooper is 6’0”, she believes her shooting ability as a ‘big guard’ will translate to the WNBA. In summary, she isn’t bothered about Clark’s success at the highest level of women’s hoops.

“When you can shoot and you know when you’re a big guard, you’re gonna do good. You’re going to do good in the league. So I don’t worry about her transition too much,” Plum spoke on Caitlin Clark’s WNBA transition.

Thus, the terrific lefty scorer is optimistic about her future peer’s chances in the WNBA. As someone who entered with a lot of hype, the elite guard knows what it takes to thrive in the league. She backed the all-around guard to continue her record-breaking ways in the tougher and more physical environment of the WNBA. However, Houston Comets legend Sheryl Swoops doesn’t share a similar view.

Sheryl Swoopes caused a storm with her remarks

In early February, 4x WNBA champion Swoopes created a ton of controversy when she opined that Clark would not dominate the WNBA right after entering the league. For her, both Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark will struggle in their early days. However, she thought Reese may have a better chance at becoming a more ideal WNBA athlete.

On Gil’s Arena, she commented about the stacked 2024 WNBA rookie class and the rigors of the league. In the process, she also presented the idea of the Indiana Fever-bound guard not replicating her college heroics in her initial years.

“So will Caitlin Clark be a good pro? Absolutely. Will Caitlin Clark come into the WNBA and do what she’s doing right now, immediately? Absolutely not, not gonna happen,” Swoops observed on Gil’s Arena.

There was considerable backlash over Swoopes’ comments. Considering the Iowa guard’s immense popularity, the former Comets guard’s views were met with resistance. However, the 3x WNBA MVP implied that the transition from the collegiate to the pro level isn’t always the smoothest even for transcendental prospects.