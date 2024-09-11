DJ Khaled Gives an 'Exclusive Sneak Peek' into Michael Jordan's Cincoro Tequila's 5th Anniversary Party

In September 2019, Cincoro Tequila was founded by the star-studded group of NBA legend Michael Jordan, Boston Celtics governor Wyc Grousbeck and his wife Emilia Fazzalari, LA Lakers’ controlling owner Jeanie Buss, and Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wes Edens. The brand just completed its fifth anniversary this month. In the party celebrating the occasion, Jordan could be seen beaming in delight in the presence of many A-list celebrities.

DJ Khaled, who was among the high-profile guests at the event, shared a ton of exclusive photos with MJ from the event on his Instagram. In the pictures, Khaled can be seen shaking MJ’s hands and hugging him. The latter is showing all his pearly whites in the pics while holding a cigar in his hands.

In some of the pics, the musician can be seen talking to Jordan’s wife Yvette Prieto as well. DJ Khaled uploaded the photos with the caption, “TAKE YOUR TIME. GOAT SWIPE ALERT WIN WIT US OR WATCH US WIN !”

Apart from DJ Khaled, former ABC Chief Medical Correspondent and popular social media doctor, Jennifer Ashton, was also there to mark the occasion.

She uploaded a photo on her Instagram, where she can be seen with Cincoro Tequila founders Michael Jordan and Jeannie Buss alongside actor Corey Gamble and LA Lakers’ Special Projects manager, Linda Rambis.

Ashton captioned the photo, “Happy 5th birthday to @cincoro tequila… with the legend Michael Jordan and the absolute best lineup… and the best people“.

Cincoro has left a significant imprint in the liquor market. In 2022, CNBC reported that the brand had sold 1.5 million bottles. Meanwhile, the brand had also notched 23 awards in accredited spirit competitions by 2022.

As a result, it has attracted the attention of many renowned personalities. In May 2024, the brand announced investment from tennis legend Serena Williams, baseball Hall-of-Famer Derek Jeter, and elite golfers Keegan Bradley and Dustin Johnson.

In 2022, Emilia Fazzalari told CNBC how Jordan led the way in the release of Cincoro Tequila.

It took more than 1,000 tequila samples before the group of five decided upon which profile would go under their brand’s banner. Fazzalari highlighted MJ’s role in helping the group of founders develop a love for tequilas. She said,

“Michael, in particular, he taught us how to drink tequila. He taught us how to sip tequila. He taught us he likes to drink it either neat or with one large rock and always a slice of orange and you know it was all about chilling and enjoying the moment.”

MJ shows unwavering dedication in his business pursuits akin to the tireless work ethic during his NBA days. It is one of the big reasons why he became the first billionaire in NBA history.