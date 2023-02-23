Scorned Scottie Pippen Claps Back at Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus by Dating a Young Woman

Scottie Pippen has been in the news an awful lot recently but none of it can be actually traced back to him. The culprit for keeping the Bulls legend in prime focus is, instead, his ex-wife Larsa Pippen. Since divorcing Scottie, Larsa has dated a few basketball stars. However, her latest partner is perhaps the most hurtful for Pippen.

Larsa is dating Marcus Jordan, who, as the name suggests, is Michael Jordan’s son. Fascinatingly, this development comes less than a year after Scottie’s redemption campaign against his former teammate.

With Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan going official and sharing videos of their affection and time together, Scottie has, in general, stayed away from the media. but it seems he is fighting back in his own way now. Pippen was recently spotted with a mystery woman and people are wondering if the two are together.

Also read: “What Does LeBron James Have to do to Say He’s The Best?”: Gilbert Arenas Believes Michael Jordan Has Been Surpassed as GOAT By Lakers Star

Scottie Pippen spotted with a young mystery woman

Daily Mail revealed telling photos of Pippen walking around with a young lady. Interestingly, she seems to be the same woman Pippen was spotted with grocery shopping back in September. This time, they were not grocery shopping but walking around Calabasas, California.

Scottie Pippen, 57, with younger mystery woman as ex-wife Larsa dates Michael Jordan’s son… https://t.co/aZGEWFM85O pic.twitter.com/Le4z14Sr4f — The Latest Celebrity News 24/7 (@smackgirls) February 22, 2023

The pair were seen in a casual look. Pippen wore red sweatpants with a white full-sleeved Nike t-shirt. Meanwhile, his alleged lady love donned stylish orange pants and matched them with a black top and jacket. Scottie and the anonymous woman looked especially gleeful as they were seen smiling and enjoying themselves despite the prying eyes of the paparazzi.

Considering their last public outing was in September. This could mean the two have been together for at least 5 months. However, no information is yet available on the mystery woman and whether she is a serious partner to Scottie Pippen.

Larsa and Marcus Jordan are going strong

In all fairness, the news of Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen dating is not all that new. They have been officially and unofficially together for almost half a year. In fact, the two have even shared videos and pictures of their time together and their display of affection for each other.

For Pippen, the sight of watching his ex-wife dating the son of his ex-teammate turned enemy must be awfully difficult. Many in the NBA community have severely criticized Larsa for doing this. But Scottie has clearly made no comments on the situation.

Also read: “Being Somewhere People Want You”: After Two Horrible Seasons Alongside LeBron James, Russell Westbrook Eager to Play with Clippers