“The lights are never too bright for Luka Doncic, he’s the most talented player in the NBA”: When Paul Pierce went on a passionate rant to laud the Mavs MVP

Back in 2020, Paul Pierce claimed that Luka Doncic was the most talented player in the league, who was an MVP-caliber player only in his sophomore year.

It is more than fair to add Luka Doncic to the group of most elite players in the league today. At age 23, the Dallas Mavericks leader has managed to achieve several accolades and shatter numerous records that some greats retired without accomplishing. With 3 All-Star and 3 All-NBA First Teams already under his belt, it is pretty safe to say that the Slovenian MVP will be one of the future faces of the league.

Doncic has had a very successful first four seasons in the association. However, this past 2021-2022 campaign was by far the best year he has had. After averaging 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 8.7 assists in the regular season, Luka led the Mavs to a sensational playoff run.

Putting up 31.7/9.8/6.4, the 6-foot-8 guard rallied his team to overcome the Utah Jazz in 6 games, upset the #1 seeded Phoenix Suns in 7 games, and gave Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors a run for their money in the Western Conference Finals.

After the conclusion of yet another impressive season, several NBA legends have been showering Luka with a lot of love. Boston Celtics’ former superstar Paul Pierce is just one of many who praised the Dallas youngster.

“I expect special things from Luka Doncic”: Paul Pierce

Back in 2020, during Luka’s sophomore season, Pierce made an appearance on ESPN’s “The Jump” and spoke extremely highly of the then-21-year-old. ‘The Truth’ said

“I expect special things from him. You’re talking about a kid who made one of the biggest leaps in recent memory — from rookie of the year to MVP caliber player… clearly he’s special, he’s a talent, and to me, he’s the most talented player in the NBA today. The lights are never too bright for him”

Pierce has often spoken about the greatness of Doncic. In fact, during the 2020-2021 season, Paul went on to claim that there were some resemblances of his own game to Luka’s.

“If you watch his offensive game, there is not a spot on the floor he cannot get to. I know he’s not the most athletic, he’s not the fastest, but check this out: he gets his shot off every single time, any time he wants. And that was the best part of my game.”

In all honesty, Luka has the capabilities to lead a championship-contending team. And with the front office adding Christain Wood to the Mavs, Jason Kidd’s boys have a real shot at replicating the success they witnessed this year.