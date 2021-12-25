“When is Gary Payton II sending his Slam Dunk Contest application?!”: NBA Twitter goes crazy as GP2 puts back a crazy slam against the Suns on Christmas Day

Warriors’ Gary Payton II surprises NBA Twitter as he soars high as to put back a missed Stephen Curry triple

The Golden State Warriors are in Phoenix, Arizona tonight, as they take on the Suns for the Christmas Day match-up. Playing their second straight Christmas Day Game on the road, the Warriors entered the game with some extra motivation.

The Warriors have a solid start to the game, leading the scores 33-27, at the start of the 2nd quarter. Stephen Curry found his range early, going for 11 points in the first frame. Draymond Green has been all over the place, scoring 3 points, 2 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, and a block. Gary Payton II however stole the highlight of the first quarter, with his outrageous efforts on the floor. He has 6 points and 2 rebounds in the first frame, going 3/4 from the field.

Gary Payton II impresses NBA Twitter with his high-soaring put-back slam

Gary Payton II earned the affection of the Warriors’ fans with his high-flying dunks and impressive defense. He now is a regular in the Warriors’ rotation and has been starting the games in Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins‘ absence.

GP2 had another such highlight tonight, where he soared high above the rim to put back a missed Curry 3.

NBA Twitter could not contain their excitement regarding the same.

With JP and Wiggins out, GP2 has been getting additional time, and he hasn’t disappointed. Hopefully, he can keep up the good work and contribute to the team success as much as he can.