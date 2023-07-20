“Do You Feel Pressure In Your Marriage?”: Prior To Ayesha Curry Getting Lambasted By NBA Twitter, Stephen Curry Broke Down His ‘Couple Goals’ Perception To Draymond Green

Stephen Curry is one of the few superstars in the NBA that has managed to keep his name out of the scandal-centered tabloids. Despite all the attention he gets, there has been little to no doubt about his continued loyalty to his wife, Ayesha Curry. She is by no means the NBA community’s favorite person, with many accusing her of looking outside of marriage. However, the Warriors star has been unwavering in his defense of her, despite all the pressure. Recently, he spoke on this aspect of their marriage, and how difficult it can become.

Advertisement

Oftentimes, it seems like Ayesha Curry can do no right. Recently, she, the Warriors star, and his mother Sonya went to a Drake concert in Brooklyn. The artist came down from the stage to compliment Stephen. However, while some saw nothing more than a heartening interaction, most in the NBA community saw otherwise. The tweet by John below is an example of the discourse.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/iam_johnw/status/1681183274377379840?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Draymond Green asks Stephen Curry about the pressures of marriage in the public eye

Draymond Green is not only famous for his basketball skills but also for his podcast. His podcast, ‘The Draymond Green Show’ by ‘The Volume’ sees him bring on guests of every kind. On one such episode, he brought Stephen Curry to the show.

During the episode, he asked his teammate about his marriage and if their circumstances made it difficult at times. Here is how it went, as seen in the YouTube clip by ‘The Volume’.

Draymond: “Do you feel that pressure in your marriage? Or are you just so grounded in your marriage, what anyone says it doesn’t matter…?”

Steph: It is both for sure. I say that because we never acknowledge any title or pressure… But we also understand the influence and inspiration it can provide…

(The noise) is loud at times. There is a lot of opportunity for distraction, stress, and what not. But, our foundation is key. And the fact that we can share that with the world, the proper ways… hopefully give a good light on what marriage is.”

Advertisement

Curry was completely honest on the ins and outs of a public marriage. It’s unlikely that any other star in his field of work would do so, something that makes fans highly appreciative of him.

Ayesha and Stephen Curry’s son recently turned 5 years old

Canon Curry has recently become a phenom amongst the annals of the NBA community. A massive part of that has been how much the Curry family tends to coddle him.

This aspect of the family did not change during Cannon’s 5th birthday celebration either, something you can read all the details of here.