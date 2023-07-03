“Where Does the Time Go”: Stephen Curry and Ayesha Get Super Emotional on IG for Son Canon’s 5th Birthday

Jul 2, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) sits in the stands with son Canon during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at the California Summer League at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 offseason came a bit early for the Golden State Warriors. Losing to the Lakers in the 2nd round, this is the first time Stephen Curry and co. were eliminated in the Western Conference Playoffs since Steve Kerr took over. Ever since the season ended, Steph has been keeping busy. He has been spending a lot of time with his wife, Ayesha, and their children, Riley, Ryan, and Canon. Canon just turned 5, and that made parents Steph and Ayesha very emotional. They both put up Instagram posts for his birthday.

Advertisement

Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve seen Stephen Curry on the golf course often, sometimes with his teammates, and other times with his family. However, with ‘The Match’ over and July being here, we’re going to see Steph a lot more at home.

Stephen Curry and Ayesha put up posts for Canon’s 5th birthday

Canon is the youngest of three children. He has two elder siblings, Riley(10) and Ryan(7). Seeing her youngest child turn 5 already was a bittersweet moment for Ayesha Curry. She was the first one to put a post. Her caption clearly shows that she’s emotional on this joyous occasion.

Advertisement

“Our baby boy is FIVE today! Our headstrong, courageous, smart, loving Canon Jack. Where does the time go?! 😭🥰”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CuNPnQZy1wF/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Not too long after, Stephen Curry followed up with a post of his own. While he did not write a lengthy caption or share a ton of photos, he made his love and message clear with a simple post.

“Keep shining Young Wolf!! 🙏🏽 #5“

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CuNuxe1v8wp/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

What a beautiful gesture by the two parents. I’m sure the month of July would go incredibly for the Curry household.

Why is July so special for the Currys?

July is one of the most special months for the Currys. In fact, the month has so much importance in their lives that Ayesha named her business Sweet July. If you’re wondering what’s so special about July, look no further.

All three of Steph and Ayesha’s children were born in July – Canon(2nd), Ryan(12th), and Riley(19th). On top of that, their wedding anniversary lies on 30th July. All of these occasions have always made sure that no matter how the NBA season ends, Steph has a lot of love going around right after it.