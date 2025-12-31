“Do You Want to Be Here:” Rashad McCants Mocks Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Uncertain Stance on His Bucks Future

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo stay in Milwaukee or is he finally on the move this year? That’s the million dollar question. Every loss seems to bring the rumors right back to the surface, and the losses have been plenty. It doesn’t matter what the Greek Freak says publicly, people keep watching the standings. And so far, the Bucks aren’t giving anyone a reason to relax.

Advertisement

The Bucks are currently 14-19 and hold the 11th seed in the competitive East. They’ve looked rough more often than not this season, even in victory. But victories aren’t stacking up, and they keep sinking further into the abyss alongside the Hornets and the Nets. Something might have to change, and that something might be dealing Giannis to another team for some assets.

Regardless of whether or not that will happen, the basketball-verse is continuing to have fun at the two-time MVP’s expense. The latest was the boys on the Gil’s Arena program poking fun at the 31-year-old superstar for being very cryptic whenever he gets asked about a trade. Retired player Rashad McCants took the mockery one step further.

“Yes or no ***** do you want to be here or not?” screamed the ex-Timberwolves player with a laugh on his face and the panel laughing behind him. Everyone then started doing an impression of Gianni’s voice, but McCants stood out the most. “‘I have no choice, I’m here. I’m here. F**k,'” he barked in the Greek Freak’s one-of-a-kind accent.

“Did he answer the question? Yes or no Giannis, do you want to be here or not?!”@SoundbiteKing says Giannis is dodging the question on whether he wants to be a member of the Milwaukee Bucks or not. pic.twitter.com/TuEIQkH0qJ — Gil’s Arena (@GilsArenaShow) December 30, 2025

At some point, the silence becomes part of the story too. Giannis has earned the right to keep things close to the vest, but this season feels different. The Bucks don’t look like contenders, and everyone knows it. That makes every vague answer sound louder than it probably should. Something just needs to give.

The Bucks front office deserves blame as well. This roster hasn’t fit cleanly, and the margin for error is gone. Giannis can still dominate, but he can’t fix everything on his own. When the product looks this messy, rumors don’t feel unfair. Sure, GM Jon Horst has said stuff like, ‘Making Giannis happy is our priority,’ but is anyone happy with what’s transpired from a team that won a ring just three seasons ago?

That’s why Giannis might need to pick a lane soon. Either come out and say he’s locked in with Milwaukee through the noise. Or stop dancing around it and lean into the idea that change might be coming. Right now, the half-answers just keep the jokes alive and the poor impression by McCants fuel on fire.

If he wants to stay, say it and put pressure on the organization to respond. If he’s open to moving on, that honesty could help everyone reset. Dragging this out only distracts from the basketball. And until something is said clearly, the rumors will keep running the show.