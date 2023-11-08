Lionel Messi’s Latest Move Set to Pit Him Against Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson 3 Months After Moving to Miami

It has been three months since Inter Miami acquired Lionel Messi‘s services. The Argentinian soccer player has been exceptional thus far and has increased the popularity of the sport in the United States tenfold.

It has been rare that Messi fails to prove his GOAT status whenever he steps onto the field. And, off the pitch, he is doing equally well. In fact, he recently became the co-owner of an Esports team. Rising in popularity in the larger world of sports, Esports is attracting a huge demographic.

As a result, Messi’s decision to invest in KRU Esports is an amazing thing. What’s more, the team was founded in 2021 by his fellow Argentine football legend, Sergio Aguero. The announcement was made in entertaining fashion with a video on KRU’s Twitter/X page. And, as expected, it has generated quite a bit of excitement.

It’s great to see such a big name take an interest in Esports, especially considering the potential it has. However, this move does put the 2023 Ballon d’Or winner in a sticky situation, as he has now pitted himself against the likes of Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan.

Lionel Messi’s KRU Sports competes with Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan’s Team Liquid

As mentioned earlier, Esports is quickly becoming one of the most popular forms of sport in the world. As such, it isn’t too surprising to learn that there are investors waiting at every turn. In fact, in 2018, two of the greatest NBA players of all time, Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan invested in the same.

Both Magic and MJ have invested in Team Liquid, one of the most well-known Esports teams. They both were part of two separate groups that invested around $26,000,000 each in the team. A team that is the direct contender of Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi’s KRU Sports.

Currently, KRU Sports participates in both Valorant and Rocket League tournaments. And, in both, they have faced off against Team Liquid on a number of occasions. But, Team Liquid has proved to be too experienced and dominant for them, as they hold a 3-0 advantage over them in Valorant, and have one win over them in Rocket League.

There’s nowhere else you’d get to see two legendary soccer players take on two legendary basketball players. And, as things stand, Jordan and Johnson have the advantage. However, things can change quickly in the world of Esports, and before long, Messi might be the one on top.