Does LeBron James Have a No-Trade Clause? Taking a Closer Look at Lakers Superstar’s Contract

Feb 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa (5) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

LeBron James ended any speculation about his imminent retirement when he re-signed with the Los Angeles Lakers last summer. The 20-time All-Star inked a lucrative new deal in hopes of competing for one last title with the Purple and Gold.

Even while pushing 40 years old, LBJ was able to lock in a massive two-year, $104 million deal to remain in L.A. The contract pays James nearly $49 million this season and over $52 million in 2025-26. However, there are some stipulations to the King’s newest contract.

LeBron James has a no-trade clause in his contract

While it was always unlikely that the Lakers would ever look to trade the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, LeBron still made sure that a no-trade clause was included in his contract. This allows LBJ to determine his own future, as Los Angeles can’t trade him to a team without his permission.

This clause becomes especially important after the Lakers decided to gamble on a blockbuster trade for Luka Doncic. If James and Doncic struggle to gel in their short time together this season, LBJ could decide to join another contender in hopes of one last Finals run.

LBJ’s contract also has a player option

The Lakers better hope their move for Doncic catapults the team into contention because LeBron could leave this summer if he wanted to thanks to his second-year player option. While it was always a given that Los Angeles would do everything to win during the aging superstar’s tenure, James made sure to give himself a way out if things went sideways.

James could opt out of his contract if the Lakers disappoint again in the postseason this year. Any team looking to add one more piece to their championship team would be eager to add one of NBA history’s winningest talents.

With how the Lakers roster looks right now, the King could decide to split for a franchise that better suits his talents.

LeBron James could waive his no-trade clause if the opportunity presents itself

While it seems likely that LeBron will ride out the rest of this season in Los Angeles, at the very least, he could still look to waive his no-trade clause if a better situation comes along. The power is in LBJ’s hands, so there’s no telling if he’ll make that decision before Thursday’s trade deadline.

Chances are, LeBron will remain with the Lakers, but after the franchise’s recent move, anything is possible.

At 40 years old, LeBron will have a big decision to make regarding the future of his career. The future Hall of Famer likely only has another one or two seasons in the tank, so LBJ’s choice very well may determine how his remaining tenure in the league turns out.