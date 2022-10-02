Sonya Curry, Who Fines Stephen Curry $100 For Every Turnover, Once Refused to Cook Him Dinner to Teach Him a Lesson

Stephen Curry was once refused dinner by his mother, Sonya Curry, as she tried to teach her eldest son a valuable lesson

Dell and Sonya Curry were married for nearly 35 years before they decided that they would file for divorce. The two would meet during Dell’s stint at Virginia tech where he played basketball while she played volleyball. They would get married to one another in 1988, two years after Dell was drafted into the NBA with the 15th overall pick.

Stephen Curry was born to Charlotte Hornets royalty and considers the city to be a second home away from the Bay Area/ San Francisco. His father, at the time of his retirement in 2002, was the all time leader in both points and 3-pointers made for the Hornets, something his eldest son would go on to achieve for the Golden State Warriors.

From 1988 to 2021, Sonya Curry and Dell Curry enjoyed a marriage that brought them 3 children and several more grandchildren.

However, they would decide to go their separate ways in August of 2021, telling PEOPLE, “We stay committed to and supportive of our children and grandchildren and will remain on connected paths.”

Also read: Dell and Sonya Curry’s heartfelt messages during son Stephen Curry’s graduation ceremony at Davidson

Sonya Curry decided to teach Stephen Curry a lesson

During Steph’s youth, Sonya Curry decided to teach her eldest a lesson about responsibility and sticking to your word. She has been stringent with him before, reportedly fining him $100 for every turnover he makes in an NBA game.

“We had a nephew and a niece come live with us and it was Steph’s turn to do the dishes and he didn’t do it for 3 days. And so the third day the sink, everything was piled up and they came in like, ‘What’s for dinner?’” said Sonya on her ‘Keeping the Faith’ podcast with ex-husband Dell

She continued on by saying, “And I was like, ‘Dell and I are gonna go eat and do this. You guys need to find something in this house to eat that you can eat without having to use dishes because I’m not cooking because there’s nothing to cook with.’ They looked at me like, ‘Are you serious,’ and I was absolutely serious.”

It’s unclear if Steph eventually did the dishes that night. However, what is clear is that Stephen Curry was brought up with solid ideals growing up, with him having to learn a few lessons the hard way.

Also read: Sonya Curry recalled how Seth Curry would accuse Stephen Curry of cheating and brawl during their spirited 1-on-1s