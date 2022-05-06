“Doesn’t matter! Gary Payton II is out for weeks, that’s the only thing that matters”: Draymond Green and Steve Kerr do not care about Dillon Brooks’ Game 3 suspension

NBA has suspended Dillon Brooks for Game 3 but Draymond Green and Steve Kerr couldn’t care less as losing Gary Payton II is bigger.

Dillon Brooks found himself in the midst of a rough play in the starting minutes of Game 2 of the Western Conference second-round series between the Grizzlies and the Warriors when he injured Gary Payton II.

Brooks was chasing Payton down, and as he went up for a layup, the Grizzlies guard went in the air and hit him in the head, sending him crashing to the ground. Payton stayed down for a while, and later on, was ruled out with a fractured left elbow.

Brooks got a Flagrant 2 for that and immediate ejection from the game, leaving his team in a tough spot, already down by a game in the series. But as Payton’s test results came out and the severity of his injury suggested that he’d be out for weeks, Brooks’ suspension extended for Game 3.

There have been various reactions to the foul from both camps and most suggest that the foul was too hard even if it’s the Playoffs. Steve Kerr, particularly, doesn’t care if anybody is suspended for a game because the Warriors have lost one of its best defenders for a much longer time.

Steve Kerr on Dillon Brooks’ one-game suspension: “Doesn’t matter… Gary [Payton] is out for the foreseeable future, for weeks, that’s the only thing that matters for us.” (via @TheWarriorsTalk) pic.twitter.com/mDOA45GG0X — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 5, 2022

Draymond Green has his say on the Dillon Brooks’ suspension

Draymond Green who himself suffered a blow on his right eye by the power forward of the opposite camp – Xavier Tillman, talked about his status on his podcast The Draymond Green Show where he also gave a direct reaction to Brooks’ suspension as the news broke.

.@Money23Green learned about Dillon Brooks’ suspension as he was taping the podcast Catch his full reaction and playoff breakdown: https://t.co/bMgSKitNQo pic.twitter.com/lNRJ8SHyYR — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) May 5, 2022

Green himself saw suspension in the Game 1 of the series when he pulled his opposite number in the Grizzlies uniform, Brandon Clarke, down to the floor, which at first looked pretty nasty itself.

On the second look though, there was no confusion as it became clear that Green tried to bring Clarke down softly, maybe after changing his mind midway.

Clarke, who already looks like he’s past that incident also talked about how he feels that his teammates’ foul was much too hard.

Even Brandon Clarke agrees that Dillon Brooks’ foul on GP2 was excessive https://t.co/kXwIrlGsfR — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 5, 2022

