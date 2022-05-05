“Stephen Curry is the 3rd best player in the Warriors-Grizzlies clash”: Antoine Walker shockingly claims that Ja Morant and Jordan Poole are better than the GSW MVP in the second-round series

According to former NBA All-Star Antoine Walker, Stephen Curry isn’t the best, nor the second-best, but the third-best player in the Warriors-Grizzlies series.

The Golden State Warriors-Memphis Grizzlies Western Conference second-round playoffs series is turning out to be a pretty exciting clash between some of the established superstars and the upcoming sensations. Two of the most talked-about players in the series are, of course, Stephen Curry and Ja Morant.

Now, Steph hasn’t exactly had some jaw-dropping performances in the first two games of this battle. So far, Chef Curry has been averaging a decent 25.5 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists on a 42/34.5/87.5 shooting split. Agreed it is only two games, but the 8-time All-Star currently isn’t playing like his usual destructive self.

This is exactly why a former NBA All-Star believes that The Baby-Faced Assassin isn’t the best, nor the second best, but the third-best player in this postseason bout.

Shocking, right?

“When you talk about the best players, it goes Ja Morant, Jordan Poole, and then Stephen Curry”: Antoine Walker

On a recent appearance on “First Things First” former All-Star Antoine Walker surprisingly stated how Morant and Jordan Poole are better players than the 2-time MVP in this series. The 45-year-old explained:

“I think Stephen Curry is the third-best player in this series. When you talk about the best players in the series, I think it goes Ja Morant, Jordan Poole, and then Steph Curry. Jordan Poole is the best player on the Warriors right now.”

Jordan Poole has recorded a staggering 25.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 7 assists in this series. However, come clutch time, Steve Kerr is going to draw a play that gets Curry to take the crucial shots of the game.

Stats-wise, Curry might be the third-best player in this series. But the Grizzlies are well aware of the damage Stephen can cause once he starts to get hot.

With the series ties 1-game apiece, Curry has ample opportunities to prove it to fans like Walker that he is the best player on the court, at any given time.