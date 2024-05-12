Fans Accuse Ciryl Gane of Using Olympic Commitments to Avoid UFC Fight: “Do Anything But Fight”

Ciryl Gane has been bestowed with the honor of carrying the Olympic torch. At the inauguration of every Olympics, an athlete, or a group of them light up the symbolic Olympic flame. And while Gane is thrilled to be given the opportunity UFC fans have been accusing of making excuses to avoid fights.

Gane wishes that one day MMA can be in the Olympics. But right now, fans just want him back inside the octagon.

“bro will do anything but fight”

One user found it funny that Ciryl Gane said no to a fight so he could carry the Olympic torch, although he has no proof to establish his case.

“Lmao bet this is why he said no to fighting”

One user came up with a hilarious roast of Gane justifying his reason for not accepting a fight against Ciryl Gane,

“Thats his excuse for why he cant fight Aspinall in Manchester because he will be training his arm so he can carry the olympic torch”

Yet another fan believed it was an excuse not to fight. The fans are only frustrated because the Frenchman has not fought in a long time,

“This man doing everything except fighting”

On checking the comments on Ciryl Gane’s recent Instagram posts, one thing is clear, all the fans want him to do is fight again. But they don’t actually have to wait for a very long time. After Tom Aspinall became the UFC interim Heavyweight Champion, Gane decided to respond to his callouts and now it seems, a fight is on the way.

Ciryl Gane seemingly confirms the fight against Tom Aspinall in September

Tom Aspinall appeared on The MMA Hour hosted by Ariel Helwani last month and called out Ciryl Gane. According to the Brit, he was ducking fights.

In response to the accusations, the Frenchman came out with his own call-out and verbally agreed to fight the interim champ in September,

“@AspinallMMA, I never, ever say no to any challenge or any opponent. Blaydes was never an option. They said Pavlovich, I said yes. Don’t worry, I’ll see you in September, stop tripping @Mickmaynard2 @danawhite”

However, it has now been over a month and there is still no update from Ciryl Gane or his team regarding the fight. Tom Aspinall, on the other hand, signed a contract to fight at the UFC event in Manchester, with no opponent confirmed yet.

The ball is now in Gane’s court. It will be interesting to see if the Frenchman stays true to his word and fights the interim champ.