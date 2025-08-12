mobile app bar

Domantas Sabonis Addresses Kings GM Scott Perry’s Questionable Offseason

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center.

Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Domantas Sabonis has been one of the Sacramento Kings’ most consistent performers, yet postseason success has largely eluded him. And with an underwhelming off-season following their play-in tournament exit, the 2025/26 campaign doesn’t look much different. Sabonis, however, sees it another way.

Sabonis has been repping the Sacramento jersey since 2022, and perhaps for the first time since, they enter a season without a clear direction of where they’re going. Star guard De’Aaron Fox and coach Mike Brown, who led them to the playoffs a couple of years ago, both left last year. Filling in that void with the likes of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine has not worked at all.

Now in the off-season, they’ve made some questionable moves. Veteran Dennis Schroder has joined Sac-Town, as has Dario Saric, but beyond that, the roster remains largely unchanged. Their star core of DeRozan, LaVine, and Malik Monk are rumored to be on the trade block, and now the Kings are reportedly eyeing free agent Russell Westbrook, and are rumored to make a push for Warriors wantaway forward Jonathan Kuminga.

To many, this Kings off-season has been bland. But Sabonis has praised General Manager Scott Perry for what he’s done so far. “I think Scott has done a great job so far, and he’s trying to turn things around,” the Lithuanian said.

Of course, Sabonis acknowledged how disappointing their 24/25 campaign was, but insisted that things would be turning around soon. He even hinted at more trades, but the fact that he’s publicly looking forward to them suggests that he’s not the one eyeing a move away, at least for now.

Plus, Sabonis is looking forward to having Schroder start for them. “We have a starting caliber point guard. Dennis is very talented,” he added, before sending a message to Kings fans, urging them to be optimistic about what’s to come.

“Scott’s here, and trying to change things around, so we’re going in the right direction, with the fans believing. To come out, play hard, be a gritty team, you know. So far, we’re making the right moves,” he continued.

Sabonis knows better than those outside who are criticizing Perry and the Kings. Yes, there appears to be uncertainty and confusion within the camp, but that does not mean all is bad. In fact, their draft has largely gone under the radar. Nique Clifford and Maxime Raynaud are both great talents and have the potential to develop into stars.

