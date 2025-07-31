NBA Analyst Claims Kings Used Jonathan Kuminga Negotiations to Prepare for His Unrestricted Free Agency

May 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. | Credits- Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The NBA offseason is an exciting time for agents, front offices, and general managers. It’s also a busy and trying period, one where they get a chance to flex their negotiation skills and help add pieces to their squad in hopes of producing a better season than last time around. The Sacramento Kings doing just that. Well…sort of.

The Kings have made an interesting play for Jonathan Kuminga, a baller who just can’t seem to get out of his toxic relationship with the Golden State Warriors. NBA insider Allen Stiles revealed on Sactown Sports Radio 1140 that the Kings have been in talks with the Warriors in an effort to build a relationship with Kuminga ahead of his eventual exit from the team.

This kind of groundwork can be crucial in securing key talent before other teams even get a chance to make a serious offer. It could prove especially important when Kuminga enters free agency next year. If the Kings really want him then, it’ll be much easier for them to get the deal done.

According to Stiles, that groundwork has already taken shape. “The Kings used negotiations with the Warriors to build a relationship with Jonathan Kuminga and be at the front of the line when he hits free agency,” stated the insider.

The Kings used negotiations with the Warriors to build a relationship with Jonathan Kuminga and be at the front of the line when he hits free agency, per @The_StilesFiles (Via @Sactown1140) pic.twitter.com/v3J5PErem0 — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) July 30, 2025

This was a smart move from the Kings, especially since Kuminga has made it clear that he does NOT want to play for the Warriors again. The 22-year-old reportedly declined the Dubs’ latest extension offer, which would have kept him on the team for another two years for $45 million.

It was the Warriors’ second-year team option and the front-office’s refusal to include a no-trade clause that made Kuminga reject the offer. But sadly for him. he will have to begin the 2025-26 campaign as a member of the Dubs. Perhaps Golden State can come back with an offer that keeps him on the squad he’s been on since 2021, and won a title with in 2022.

The Warriors stance is that Jonathan Kuminga WILL be on the Golden State Warriors roster next season, per @anthonyVslater pic.twitter.com/kVLQW2nDu0 — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) July 30, 2025

The Kings aren’t the only team gunning for the power forward. The Phoenix Suns are in the mix too, looking to beef up their roster after the departure of Kevin Durant. Kuminga isn’t KD, but he can definitely help Phoenix in key areas on the court.

One thing’s for sure. Moves like this are what make the NBA offseason so exciting. Sacramento should pat themselves on the back for playing 4D chess. Now we wait to see if it pays off.