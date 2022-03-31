“He’s not wrong, Michael Jordan wanted to play all the matches” – Fans agree with Floyd Mayweather calling out NBA Players for taking time off despite being healthy

Fans agree with Floyd Mayweather calling out NBA Players for taking time off despite being healthy when they should be out there for the paying fans instead.

Floyd Mayweather is widely considered the greatest boxer of his era. He has fought 50 matches in his career and has come out on top in all of them. He is one of if not the most t lucrative pay-per-view attractions of all time, across any sport in the entire world so he understands the pressure of performing for the people that pay to watch him fight,

In a recent interview with The SportsIcon Lion Club, the boxing legend spoke about NBA players taking time off and missing out on games even when they’re not hurt. He condemned them for doing so and said that they owed it to the paying fans to be out there playing.



There have been a number of fans who took Mayweather’s side. One fan even brought up NBA Legend Michael Jordan and his commitment to playing every game he could. He wrote: “He’s not wrong. MJ said I want to always play cause there could be 1 person in the crowd that’s never seen me play.”

His not wrong. MJ said I want to always play cause there could be 1 person in the crowd thats never seen me play — Daniel Van De Heuvel (@danielvan20) March 31, 2022

Floyd is not wrong. Athletes didn’t have an issue playing all 82 until the last 4-5 years. What happened all of a sudden? The game is getting weak lol. — SupahDupahNiceGUY (@SupahNiceGuy) March 31, 2022

The standard in the NBA is at an all time low. Giannis is the only one with a high standard for the game. — Raveon Hoston (@SuperStarRayy) March 31, 2022

He’s not wrong. I just think contracts should be more incentive based. Not on necessarily just performance but on how many games/minutes you’re playing and/or if you’re team makes playoffs and/or finals — Ultracrepidarian Sports Fan (@conor_barkley) March 31, 2022

Finally, someone saying what many of the fans have been saying. Thank you Floyd.

People spend their hard earned money to see the players & teams they follow. The players don’t care about the fans who pay their salaries.

The NBA has to do something to stop players from laying out — Bill (@FindPeace777) March 31, 2022

Lack of awareness is at an all-time high

There were also other fans that disagreed with Mayweather and stressed the need for load management. They pointed out that the NBA season was a long one and it was important for the players to take care of their bodies so they could not only last the entire duration but also have a long career in the sport.

Medical science has developed and has shown it is heavily beneficial for players to not play a full 82 game season or else have a much higher risk for injury and body wear down — GoatHortonTucker (@ThtOverJordan) March 31, 2022

u think they care bout y’allthis there job health comes first — (@Jari2Fly) March 31, 2022

Trying to stay healthy for the playoffs is a bad thing? — #Skol#BleedGreen#TCU (@IwalkVikCelts) March 31, 2022

Lack of awareness is at an all-time high — Russell Washington (@russwashington) March 31, 2022

Floyd Mayweather is wrong, this NBA season is 82 games and with how easy it is to get injured, I’d rather a player play 60 games in a season instead of forcing themselves to play 82 and get a serious injury, causing them to miss time. — Cifer04 (@shan_yuga) March 31, 2022

Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather has won fifteen major world championships from super featherweight to light middleweight, including the Ring magazine title in five weight classes, the lineal championship in four weight classes (twice at welterweight) in his entire career.

He has also won a bronze medal in the featherweight division at the 1996 Olympics, three U.S. Golden Gloves championships (at light flyweight, flyweight, and featherweight), and the U.S. national championship at featherweight.

Mayweather has also won Best Fighter ESPY Award six times in his career apart from being named “Fighter of the Decade” for the 2010s by the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA).

2021–22 NBA season

The 2021–22 NBA season began on October 19, 2021, and is scheduled to end on April 10, 2022. The playoffs will begin on April 16, 2022 and the Finals will begin on June 2, with a potential Game 7 scheduled for June 19. This is the first full 82-game regular season since the 2018–19 NBA season which were shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

