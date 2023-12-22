“Don Nelson Had to Take Me Out the Game”: Tim Hardaway Sr. Recalled How Being Starstruck by Magic Johnson Led to Being Benched

Magic Johnson was blessed by the basketball gods from the get-go, as he had an astronomically high game IQ coupled with athleticism and a 6’9 frame as a 19-year-old. Magic would take the NBA by storm during the 80’s, helping the Lakers win five Championships, with the first one coming while he was still a rookie.

During a segment on NBA TV in 2022, NBA veteran Tim Hardaway talked about his first experience playing against Magic. Johnson’s career was curtailed by his HIV diagnosis. However, the Lakers legend still boasts of a resume that even qualifies him for the GOAT debate.

Hardaway explained why in the NBA TV feature. While talking about his experience playing against Magic, he said, “When I went to the great western forum and watched Magic come down and do his thing and orchestrate his team…..I mean I was in awe, and Don Nelson, had to call a time-out and had to take me out of the game.”

“I need to sit down for a minute because it took me a half just to realize that, ‘Wow, I am playing against Magic!'” he added.

Hardaway was referring to his stint with the Golden State Warriors when Nelson was the head coach of the team. Even though Magic was in the tail end of his career, the legend of Earvin Johnson was enough to stop Hardaway in his tracks.

Magic and Hardaway would meet 15 times throughout their careers. The five-time NBA Champ would get the best of the latter on most occasions, winning 11 out of their 15 matchups. Hardaway would carve out his legacy in the league, and to some degree change the game forever, with his signature move, ‘the crossover’.

The 1992 All-Star game

The 1992 All-Star game brought Magic Johnson and Tim Hardaway into the spotlight once again. Johnson, who had previously retired from the league due to testing HIV positive, was voted in as an All-Star by the fans after his return to the NBA. Hardaway was supposed to be the starting point guard for the West and was put in a precarious spot by Johnson’s agent Lon Rosen.

Rosen wanted Magic to start in the All-Star game, even though he hadn’t played a minute of basketball that season. Rosen had even strong-armed Commissioner David Stern into looking into the matter. In the end, Hardaway graciously stepped down, giving Magic the chance to start. The opportunity wouldn’t be wasted as Johnson would put on a show, taking home MVP honors.

Even though a few players were hesitant to play against Magic, most of the league embraced the legend with open arms. Magic would eventually beat the disease, going on to further add to his accolades, before retiring in 1996.