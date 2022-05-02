“Donald Trump wanting LeBron James to become a woman is the best way to get his 5th title”: NBA Twitter left bewildered as former US President wants Lakers superstar to transition

Donald Trump exclaims he wants LeBron James to transition into a woman and be a part of the WNBA, leaving NBA fans perplexed.

LeBron James has one thing over Michael Jordan in the ‘greatest of all time’ debate and that’s that he has always been at the forefront of social activism. While Jordan shied away from the political spotlight, much to the chagrin of Craig Hodges, James has embraced it, rivaling the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar from a social standpoint.

Everything from being one of the biggest voices in North American Sports during the ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests to openly rejecting any invitation to the White House, LeBron James has stood up for what he believes in for the most part. There are a few situations he cannot speak on as it would be financial suicide but what he can speak upon, he does.

James not meeting the President of the United States after winning his 4th championship with the Los Angeles Lakers was a decision he made solely off his disdain for Donald Trump.

Trump hasn’t been all too kind to LeBron in the media either as he’s disparaged him on numerous occasions.

Donald Trump wants LeBron James to transition into a woman?

In a recent rally in Nebraska, LeBron James got caught in the whirlwind that is a political rally, headed by former President, Donald Trump. During this rally, he made quite the absurd statement, clamoring for James to transition into a woman and play in the WNBA.

This isn’t the first time he’s said this either as he made such comments last summer as well, essentially wanting the same to happen. NBA Twitter was absolutely bewildered by what Trump just requested from the Lakers superstar as they could not seem to understand why he said such an odd thing out of left field.

Trump’s plan might be the best way for LeBron to get that 5th championship. #TheMorningAnswer@JenniferHorn @Stinchfield1776https://t.co/XYWA3tzCLH — AM 870 The Answer (@am870theanswer) May 2, 2022

what’s my blud waffling about — ⌖ (@flawlesskash) May 2, 2022

me trying to figure out what bro is talking about pic.twitter.com/OHOA1ZuAm3 — I am Pablo (@HurryPablo) May 2, 2022

I thought this was the parody account at first lol — (53-29) (1-0) (@LightYearsSZN) May 2, 2022

It’s safe to say that NBA fans are equally as confused as to what caused Trump to say this to a rally that supports him.