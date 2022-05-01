‘LeBron James is on his couch munchin Ruffles’: Skip Bayless launches another dig at Lakers star for missing the playoffs

Skip Bayless, the host of Fox Sport’s Undisputed is a renowned critic of Laker’s all-star forward Lebron James.

As the fixture between Bucks and Celtics tipped off the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Skip has taken to Twitter to remind the world that Lebron James and the Lakers have missed the playoffs.

In a wordplay of Lebron’s name, Skip refers to him as “LeGone” and shouted Lebron out to be home “munching Ruffles” as the business end of the Playoffs tipped off at Boston.

LeGone on his couch munchin’ Ruffles. We miss you, “King.” — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 1, 2022

A Lebron James-led Lakers team had been at the pinnacle of the sport as recently as 2020 but failed to make the Playoffs with a regular-season record of 33-49.

With injuries bothering Anthony Davis and Lebron James resulting in long stretches of missed time for the duo, the Lakers struggled. Russell Westbrook‘s failure to be integrated to Coach Frank Vogel‘s system resulted ultimately cost Vogel his job, marking the lowest point in a disappointing season for purple and gold loyalists.

Skips tweet definitely intends to rub salt into a very fresh wound and is sure to rack up a conversation yet again concerning the Lakers.

How long has Skip been targetting Lebron James in his criticism?

Skip’s criticism pointed at Lebron took centerstage amidst Lebron’s playoff failure at the hands of Dirk Nowitzki’s Dallas Mavericks in 2011.

Lebron has also acknowledged and addressed Skip’s criticism on multiple instances, making the dynamic spicier as the public is aware that Skip’s comments do reach where they were supposed to reach.

With Lebron’s career moving towards an end slowly, this feud which has lasted over a decade is sure to draw further attention. It is to be seen as to who has the last laugh here.