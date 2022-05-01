“LeBron James and Shaq are the only two above Giannis Antetokounmpo”: The Bucks need the reigning Finals MVP to fire on all cylinders against the Celtics

The Conference Semifinals are here and so is the hype. The Bucks take on the Celtics and Giannis Antetokounmpo has to be in his best form.

The NBA is about to get fierce. The conference semifinals are upon us and this is the phase where we separate the real contenders from the fakers. Reigning Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has to be at his absolute best.

Defending champions Milwaukee Bucks made light work of the Chicago Bulls. In the second round, however, they are the underdogs.

They face a Boston Celtics team that has the best defense and the best offense in the league. The Cs just demolished the Brooklyn Nets, spectacularly sweeping them.

Jayson Tatum and Co. will look to continue their fine form against the Bucks. The defending champions are without their other superstar, clutch bucket getter, Khris Middleton.

Also read: “Taking Jayson Tatum over Kevin Durant as the best player and it’s not close”: Eastern Conference scout firm in his belief that Celtics forward has eclipsed Net #7

Giannis Antetokounmpo has a little LeBron James and Shaq in him. #Bucks pic.twitter.com/blaIzOJXub — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 18, 2019

Giannis Antetokounmpo needs to be effective in the paint

We know that one of Giannis’ main strengths is that he can drive and score in the paint. His play inside the strip reminds us of Shaq.

To win against the stacked Celtics team he has to be at his best and he has to drive through a lot of contact and challenges. Fortunately, he is a pro at points in the paint.

Giannis Antetokounmpo posted his 28th playoff game with 20 paint points, passing Tim Duncan for 3rd-most over the last 25 years. Only Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James have more. pic.twitter.com/QaD4jPnLTA — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 28, 2022

He is behind only Shaq and LeBron James when it comes to playoff games with 20-plus points in the paint. He needs to get more games like this to win this series.

If he does manage to beat this Celtics team, he will have put a rubber stamp on the title of “the best player in the league”.

Also read: “Giannis Antetokounmpo is better than Kevin Durant has ever been”: Colin Cowherd gives a wild explanation to why he believes The Greek Freak is the best player in the world