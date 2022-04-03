“Donovan Mitchell has lesser passes to Rudy Gobert than Trae Young has assists to Clint Capela!”: Shocking stat points towards trouble in Utah, might lead to offseason moves

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has passed the ball lesser number of times to Rudy Gobert than what many average assists

The Utah Jazz are struggling as of late, and they cannot seem to figure out what is going wrong. After giving up a 25-point lead earlier this week against the Clippers, they blew a 21-point lead against the Warriors last night.

The Jazz have fallen to the 5th seed in the West, having a 46-32 record. With the Nuggets beating the Lakers right now, the Jazz have fallen down to the 6th seed. While many blame injuries and absences as reason for the Jazz falling down in the West, it seems like things may be deeper than that.

Since late January, there have been rumors that Donovan Mitchell wants out from Utah. However, Spida is on the first year of his 5 year, $195 million deal. There have been noise about issues between Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. Considering the Jazz signed both on max deals recently, finding a solution might not be easy for the team.

Donovan Mitchell averages less than 2 passes per game to Rudy Gobert

When an NBA team has an active 7-footer on their team, who’s light on their feet, it is rare to not see them actively being used in pick and rolls. However the same has been happeneing in Utah. This season, Donovan Mitchell hasnt utilized Rudy Gobert’s skill set on the offensive end.

In the entire season, Mitchell has only passed the ball to Gobert a total of 151 times.

Joe Ingles has passed the ball to Rudy Gobert 174 times this season. Donovan Mitchell has passed the ball to Rudy Gobert 151 times this year. Joe Ingles tore his ACL over two months ago. — McCade Pearson (@McCadeP8) April 3, 2022

When one divides this number, or checks NBA.com for the stats, that’s barely 2.3 passes per game.

In comparision, when one looks at other duos,

Got asked about some…. Booker to Ayton: 361

Tatum to Williams: 228

Trae to Clint: 152 assists on 472 passes. https://t.co/saEUV2dIov — McCade Pearson (@McCadeP8) April 3, 2022

This is a clear indication that something is not right between the two. Utah either needs to fix the same, or move one of these stars away.