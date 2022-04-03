Basketball

“Stephen Curry shot the Frenchman even before Klay Thompson’s shot went in!”: NBA Twitter has a riot as the Chef clowns Rudy Gobert on a defensive sequence

"Stephen Curry shot the Frenchman even before Klay Thompson's shot went in!": NBA Twitter has a riot as the Chef clowns Rudy Gobert on a defensive sequence
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"Cody Rhodes has shed his skin" - Cody Rhodes makes a Stardust reference on his WWE return at Wrestlemania 38
Next Article
What happened to Deepak Chahar: Why Deepak Chahar is not playing IPL 2022?
NBA Latest Post
“Kyrie Irving took 4 more shots than Kevin Durant but had 24 less points?”: How the Nets guard couldn’t find his rhythm in pivotal loss against Trae Young and his Hawks
“Kyrie Irving took 4 more shots than Kevin Durant but had 24 less points?”: How the Nets guard couldn’t find his rhythm in pivotal loss against Trae Young and his Hawks

Kyrie Irving took more shots than Kevin Durant during the latter’s 55 point masterpiece and…