“Stephen Curry shot the Frenchman even before Klay Thompson’s shot went in!”: NBA Twitter has a riot as the Chef clowns Rudy Gobert on a defensive sequence

Warriors’ Stephen Curry trolls Rudy Gobert off the bench on a defensive sequence and NBA Twitter has a field day with the same

The Golden State Warriors hosted the Utah Jazz for a very important matchup. After the Warriors had fallen down to the 4th seed, the Jazz were looking like their first-round contenders. However, with the win last night, the Warriors are back on the 3rd seed and now have clinched their playoff spot.

The Jazz built up a lead as large as 21-points, but the Dubs managed to fight their way back. Jordan Poole kept the Warriors alive, cutting the Jazz lead to 13 by half-time. In the second half, Klay Thompson came alive and scored 24 points, leading the Dubs to the win. Draymond Green looked on point last night, as he faced his defensive nemesis, Rudy Gobert.

While Stephen Curry could not play, he was enjoying the action from the bench. There was a certain moment in the game where it seemed like Steph was having too much fun.

NBA Twitter reacts to Stephen Curry trolling Rudy Gobert

In the 4th quarter, there was a possession where Rudy Gobert played solid defense all possession, but the ball got kicked out to Klay Thompson, who drilled the triple. Rudy Gobert appeared to be stomping his foot in frustration, and Stephen Curry, who was sitting behind him on the bench, imitated the same.

Bro Rudy Gobert just did the most frustrated Frenchman thing I’ve ever seen and Steph immediately got up to clown him for it lmao 🤣 pic.twitter.com/9DsF03CHEH — Arman Kai (@kai_arman) April 3, 2022

This had NBA Twitter in splits, as they couldn’t stop laughing about the same.

Not Steph shooting the Frenchman before it went in.😹😹😹 https://t.co/WQGRibUTVq — Nicco (@DaddieNicco) April 3, 2022

Steph funny af 😭😭😭😭 — Rcito 🇵🇷 (@ramon_rican) April 3, 2022

Before Klay even made the shot😂😂 pic.twitter.com/51oRYHslH0 — McLovin🖤 (@DatBoySTIX) April 3, 2022

Steph loves to play the innocent Christian but you can tell it’s an act — BURY ME IN FENDI (@onlyrockgucci) April 3, 2022

Steph is one of the most active players on the bench I swear locked into the game😂 https://t.co/R0kWbWAxlO — Dubs Over Everything (@VibesOverDubs) April 3, 2022

Well, looks like Steph not only had the team hyped, but all of Dubnation too. Hopefully, he recovers soon, and is cleared to return at the start of the playoffs.