“Jordan Poole is going to be a key piece in the run we’re about to make!”: Klay Thompson has huge praise for the young star after Warriors successfully complete a 21-point comeback over the Jazz

Warriors’ Klay Thompson has nothing but praise for Jordan Poole after the young star led the 21-point comeback over the Jazz

The Golden State Warriors secured an important win over the Utah Jazz tonight. Not only was it important, seeding-wise, but also, for the team’s morale. After the win tonight, the Dubs regain the 3rd seed in the West, and also clinch their playoff spot. They now sit 1 game ahead of the 4th seeded Mavericks, and 3 games ahead of the 5th seeded Jazz.

After initially falling behind by 21 points, the Warriors made a surge late in the 2nd quarter, ending the half trailing by 13. They kept pushing in the 3rd, cutting down the lead to 6 points. In the 4th Klay Thompson came alive, and scored 12 points in the frame alone to lead the Dubs to the win.

Klay finished the game with a game-high 36 points and 5 rebounds. Jordan Poole was crucial in making sure the Dubs don’t let the Jazz go too ahead. He recorded 31 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists. After the game, Klay and JP shared a moment on the court.

THESE TWO 🙌 pic.twitter.com/6QMmMCmdt7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 3, 2022

Also Read: “WE MAKING IT TO THE PLAYOFFS!!!”: Stephen Curry and Draymond Green go ABSOLUTELY BONKERS as the Warriors end their 2 year playoff drought

Klay Thompson showers Jordan Poole with praises

Jordan Poole has been brilliant for the Warriors as of late. He has registered 16 straight games scoring 20 or more points. However, the Dubs haven’t been able to capitalize on the same and convert his efforts into wins. However, tonight, with Klay Thompson scoring 24 of his 36 points in the 2nd half, the Dubs could edge a win over the Jazz.

After the game, Klay talked about Poole and appreciated all he’s been doing with Stephen Curry out.

Klay talking about his postgame hug with JP 😭 pic.twitter.com/mm2gEJdDkp — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 3, 2022

During the post-game presser, Klay spoke more about JP, and believes the young star has a great role to play in the coming playoffs run.

Klay: “Jordan is going to be such a big piece to this run we’re about to make” pic.twitter.com/eD6u5GVhv9 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 3, 2022

Also Read: “LeBron James and Stephen Curry are the worst 3-point shooters in clutch”: The Lakers and Warriors MVPs are having it tough in crunch time this season

With the Warriors finally securing the playoff berth, Poole is about to play in his first playoffs. It would be interesting to see if he can continue his stellar performance in the post-season.