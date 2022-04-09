“Donovan Mitchell spooked Rudy Gobert by slamming the scorer’s table”: Jazz guard releases his anger in a bombastic way following another squandered lead to the Suns

Donovan Mitchell lets it be known how dissatisfied he was with the Jazz giving up a 17 point lead by slamming the scorer’s table.

Donovan Mitchell recently came out and expressed his dissatisfaction with the way the Utah Jazz have been playing when they have a huge lead. “It’s the same s**t,” said Mitchell after giving up a huge lead to the Los Angeles Clippers a couple games back.

That comment by him was a reference to the Jazz continually letting that same team, the Clippers, come back against them in last year’s WCSF, eventually resulting in them losing in 6 games.

The Jazz have given up a plethora of 20+ point leads this 2022 NBA season and tonight’s game against Devin Booker and the Suns was reminiscent of those squandered leads. The Jazz were up by as much as 17 points tonight and yet, lost by 6 points.

Donovan Mitchell had a dud of a performance in the 4th, going 0-6 from the field during the period. The Utah Jazz were also outscored 36-13 in the 4th quarter.

Donovan Mitchell scares Rudy Gobert by slamming a table during loss.

Donovan Mitchell and Devin Booker are two of the most prolific scoring young guards in the league and it was clear who was superior tonight. The two even shot the exact same shot mid-way through the 4th (a highly contested deep 2 from the wing) which Booker made and Donovan bricked.

Mitchell finished with 18 points tonight and en route to the lackluster scoring, he would show just how frustrated he was with another blown lead by slamming the scorer’s table, getting Rudy Gobert’s attention as well who was all the way at the free throw line.

Donovan Mitchell just slammed the scorer’s table so hard it spooked Rudy at the line pic.twitter.com/n521Q1NHO2 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 9, 2022

Rudy Gobert recently came out and said that the media is trying to spin a narrative revolving around his and Spida’s relationship when they both are actually on good terms with one another.

It’s quite clear that another postseason cut short in the first or second round for Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz will lead to significant roster changes come this 2022 offseason.