Donovan Mitchell Starts Most Improved Player Campaign for Cavaliers Teammate

The Cleveland Cavaliers may not be on pace to tally another 60-win season, but they are still a competent team in playoff contention. Unfortunately, injuries have seriously derailed this group from forming cohesion. The only good thing to come out of the whole situation has been the evolution of their young core of players, some of whom have stepped up when it matters most. The best among them has even managed to garner the attention of the franchise’s superstar, Donovan Mitchell.

Advertisement

Last season, the Cavaliers’ philosophy featured a well-balanced attack across the board. Mitchell didn’t have to shoulder much offensive responsibility. He averaged just 24 points per game, which was his lowest since his third year in the league. However, that has not been the case this year.

Due to injuries to Darius Garland and Max Strus, Mitchell’s workload has increased. It also doesn’t help that the team’s dynamic sixth man, Ty Jerome, is no longer on the roster. Mitchell is now averaging a career-high 29.2 points per game. But even though his production is at an all-time high, it hasn’t quite equated to team success.

It’s hard for the Cavaliers to replace that level of production between two key players. Thankfully, one of their young prospects, Jaylon Tyson, has answered the call.

The second-year guard has emerged as an essential piece to the Cavaliers’ success. In his rookie season, Tyson averaged just 3.6 points per game while appearing in just 47 games. In those appearances, he only received an average of 9.6 minutes. That has completely flipped this season.

Tyson’s production has jumped to 13.4 points along with 5.3 rebounds per game. He has earned the trust of head coach Kenny Atkinson as he has appeared in 38 games so far, and even starting in 23 of those.

He has been a steady offensive punch, but in the Cavaliers’ recent victory against the Philadelphia 76ers, Tyson showcased a flash of greatness. The 23-year-old led the charge for the Cavaliers, finishing with a career high of 39 points on an impressive 76% shooting from the field.

Even Mitchell himself began to defer to Tyson, who was carrying Cleveland’s offense. After the game, Mitchell took to X to share extreme praise for his teammate.

“Jaylon Tyson Most Improved,” Mitchell proclaimed.

JAYLON TYSON MOST IMPROVED‼️‼️‼️ @jaylontyson — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) January 17, 2026

Tyson’s jump is the literal embodiment of what the Most Improved Player of the Year award represents. However, it won’t be an easy path to receive such an honor. Tyson’s name isn’t even anywhere close to the shortlist of favorites to win.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Portland Trail Blazers star Deni Avdija as the favorite to win. Barring a season-ending injury, it appears that it’s Avdija’s award to lose. The Israeli forward has propelled himself to a sure-doubt All-Star with averages of 26.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game.

Jalen Johnson, Keyone George and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are all ahead of Tyson in odds. It may be tough for the Cavaliers guard to break into that list, but it doesn’t take away from his success this season. Cleveland has found itself one heck of a player.