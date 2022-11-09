Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight vs the Knicks? Nets Release Injury Report for 2x NBA Champion  

Nov 7, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts during the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant is perhaps the most influential player on the Nets’ team. Without him, they would collapse and unfortunately, with him, they are still collapsing. They lost by 2 points to the Mavericks and ahead of “the Battle of New York” fans want to know if he will play.

The Nets currently hold a 4-7 record and are the league’s most unorganized franchise. They are in complete disarray and the mess is not yet cleaned up. Kyrie is still suspended and there is no clear timeline for his return.

They don’t have a head coach either. Currently, Jacque Vaughn is at the helm and the players are not too trusting of him. Despite all of this Durant is playing at an elite level. He is putting up 31-6-4.7 and these are just averages we expect from the Slim Reaper.

But will he feature in the battle of NY?

Is Kevin Durant playing tonight? Nets Release injury report ahead of home game

As per the latest injury report, Kevin Durant does not feature on it and he will play the game against the New York Knicks.

Nets status report for tomorrow against the Knicks: Irving (team suspension) – OUT Warren (left foot – injury recovery) – OUT Watanabe (left ankle sprain) – OUT — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) November 8, 2022

The usual suspect, Kyrie Irving is listed as out along with TJ Warren and Yuta Watanabe. The Nets will look to eclipse their city rivals and add another notch in the win column.

There could be game-time decisions, however, it is unlikely. Do you think the Nets will bounce back? Or will they fall to RJ Barrett and the Knicks?

