“I hope Devin Booker is pulling a Paul Pierce’s poop stunt right now!”: Fans react after the Phoenix Suns superstar rushes to the locker room through a mysterious hamstring injury

Devin Booker was on fire in the first half but a weird exit in the third quarter might be a cause of concern for the Suns.

D-Book took his turn to show off his wizardry with the rock as the Phoenix Suns led the first half after a charging New Orleans made the game tough.

D-Book had a stellar first half putting up a superb 31 points in an efficient display of pure basketball mastery. He also made 7 threes to help the Suns stay in the lead.

D-BOOK CLOSES OUT THE HALF FROM THE LOGO 🤯 HE’S GOT 31 POINTS ALREADY pic.twitter.com/ayL5WKE3gq — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 20, 2022

Booker’s performance tonight is nothing short of channeling his inner Kobe as he hunted for switches and iso’s all night long.

However, a weird Paul Pierce-esque incident threatens to derail the Suns’ game 2.

Has Devin Booker injured himself or does he have an imperative need for a bathroom break?

While Monty Williams has said the Suns’ guard may have a hamstring injury, we think it might be something else. Eagle-eyed fans will have noticed that Booker walked to the locker room without a limp.

Monty Williams tells @ALaForce that Devin Booker “may have a hamstring injury” and the Suns will “know more after the game.” — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) April 20, 2022

We think he might just have had to use the loo rather quickly and by the looks of it for a long time too!

Live look at Devin Booker: pic.twitter.com/EJbTqGm5SD — Freewheeling Drip (@SSYeetus) April 20, 2022

I hope Devin Booker is pulling a Paul Pierce right now. Starting to get a little worried — Jayden (@JaydenNavarro5) April 20, 2022

Booker has already talked about catching players with poop in their shorts. We reckon he did not want to be caught around in stained shorts.

Suns Star Devin Booker On How NBA Players Poop Their Pants pic.twitter.com/jzT0YWxnjh — vincent diesel (@jerry_eldred) January 11, 2022

For the sake of the Suns’ fans, we hope that he isn’t injured and that he can run out of the locker room, Lamar Jackson style.

