“Don’t Come Back Till She’s Out of the Hospital”: 7x Champion ‘Fell in Love With’ Gregg Popovich Over Attitude Towards Sick Daughter

On Friday, May 2, Gregg Popovich revealed he will end his historic NBA coaching career. The decision came following multiple health complications. He made a tremendous impact for his knowledge as a basketball mind. However, he made a more profound impact with his kindness as a person.

Aside from the cold personality he put forth to the media, Popovich has always been a very caring individual. Many players who have played for him and against speak great volumes regarding Popovich’s character. Seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry is one of those players.

Horry played for the Spurs from 2003 to 2008. Those five seasons were the last of his career and some of the most memorable. He helped lead the Spurs to two championships during his tenure with the team. His relationship with Popovich grew on the court but reached new heights off it.

During one of his seasons in San Antonio, Horry was navigating his late daughter’s illness. The season was starting and he was still in the hospital tending to his daughter. He made a guest appearance on Nightcap to reveal the impactful words Popovich told him.

“She went into the hospital at the beginning of the seas, and he was like, ‘Don’t come back until she’s out of the hospital,'” Horry said. “I came back a day after [she got out of the hospital]… He said, ‘Go back. Family first.'”

Popovich understood that basketball wasn’t the end-all-be-all. Many things were more important. His understanding didn’t just come from self-awareness but from a genuine concern for his players.

Spurs point guard Chris Paul experienced Popovich’s extraordinary heart in his only season under him.

Popovich allowed Paul to visit his family

Chris Paul signed with the Spurs ahead of the 2024-25 season. The decision wasn’t the easiest since Paul would be living away from his family. He didn’t want to uproot his wife and children from their comfortable living situation. Popovich had a close eye on Paul’s circumstances.

It could get incredibly lonely during the gruelling 82-game season for Paul away from his family. As a result, Popovich displayed a gesture that meant the world to Paul.

“When I signed and I found out I was going to San Antonio and I talked to Pop, that was one of the first things he asked me about,” Paul said. “He was like, ‘You let me know if you need to go see your family, if you need to do this, if you need to do that. You just appreciate that ’cause it’s a lot lonelier than people realize.”

Popovich’s legacy may be known due to his five NBA championships and incredible success in the NBA. But his true remembrance will be due to his amazing heart as a person.