“Had This Old A** Lady Sleeping On Me”: Flying In Private Jets Now, $60,000,000 Worth Charles Barkley Expresses His Frustration With Having Flown Coach

Jun 4, 2023; Denver, CO, USA; TNT sports analyst Charles Barkley speaks before game two between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

When Charles Barkley entered the league, NBA players had just started to get popular among the American and global sporting circles. The league and the players did not have the extensive cash flow that it enjoys today. This means the emerging players at the time did not have private jet privileges and were even forced to travel on commercial flights. This led to several funny incidents and stories, one of which Charles Barkley recalled in the latest episode of ‘The Bill Simmons podcast.

The players from the 1980s were hardened by the toughness and physicality of the league. Having played in that era himself, he once conversed with Bill Simmons on the topic. During this time, he even delivered a shot at Warriors star Stephen Curry, claiming he would be broken by the physicality of the Detroit Pistons’ ‘Bad Boys.’

Charles Barkley shared a hilarious story of an old lady sleeping on him while flying

Being injured and traveling in a commercial jet as an NBA player admittedly sounds like a task beyond tedious. In the current era of the league, the teams book or own their very own private jets, wherein players get their personal space and time for proper recovery from any potential injuries. However, Charles Barkley wasn’t privileged enough to experience this luxury in the early days of his career. Though he has encountered several hilarious experiences with fans, the story he shared with Bill Simmons may just be the funniest. Here is what he said.

“My first couple of years, I played with so many players, I had to ride in coach. We get to the game and my shoulder’s killing me. They be like, ‘What’s wrong?’ I had this old a** lady sleeping on me in coach! I couldn’t wake this old lady up, she leaning on my shoulder. And I am tired too because I played the night before.”

Though Chuck’s shoulders may have been killing him, he could not move as he did not want to disturb the old lady. Barkley’s may not be the subtlest tongue out there, but his heart is just about always in the right place.

Aside from that, Charles Barkley has also overcome his days of traveling in commercial jets. With a net worth of $60,000,000 now, he charters private jets for himself, sparing the need for having annoying co-passengers sleeping on his shoulders again.

Charles Barkley still holds a grudge against the 76ers for trading Brad Daugherty

Charles Barkley heralded a new era for the Philadelphia 76ers when the team was rebuilding from Julius Erving and Moses Malone. However, Chuck was extremely disappointed when the Sixers decided to trade Moses Malone and Brad Daugherty in 1986.

“I will never forgive the 76ers for f**king up the Brad Daugherty situation because that’s when my career started going downhill in Philadelphia when we traded Brad Daugherty for Roy Hinson… But also people forget the second part of that trade. They traded Moses Malone to Washington DC for Jeff Ruland, who never played with me because his knees were so bad.”

The TNT analyst went on an explosive rant in Bill Simmons’ podcast, saying he would never forgive the Sixers for this mistake. The franchise, despite being a powerhouse before his prime, was no longer a threat in 1986. Still, Charles Barkley had high ambitions for the team, a big reason behind his frustrations.