Jonathan Kuminga Injury Update: Steve Kerr Provides Worrying Information About Young Star’s Ankle

Raahib Singh
Published

Jan 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) dribbles up court in front of Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (1) in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Things are not alright at the Golden State Warriors camp. This entire season, they’ve been dealing with injuries to various players, including Stephen Curry. Jonathan Kuminga has been stepping up as the team’s primary scorer in games where Curry is sidelined due to injuries.

Tonight looked like it was shaping up to be yet another high-scoring night for JK. However, during the 2nd quarter, Kuminga seemed to land awkwardly on his right leg and rolled his right ankle before falling to the floor. He exited the game right then, with about 2:27 left in the first half, and did not return.

After the game, Steve Kerr gave an injury update about the 22-year-old. The Warriors’ Head Coach called the injury significant and refused to term it as ‘day-to-day’. He then brought up how Kuminga would have an MRI tomorrow after which they would get a clearer image.

Kerr talked about how the team is going to miss Jonathan Kuminga, especially since he is playing the best basketball of his career. “JK’s been playing the best basketball of his career these last couple weeks so we’re gonna miss him.” However, at the same time, Kerr started planning ahead and shared how Kyle Anderson would play in Kuminga’s slot.

It remains to be seen what the significance of this injury would be on JK, who is due for a contract in the offseason. At the same time, it would be worth watching if an injury at this time could have trade implications.

