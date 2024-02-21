Anthony Edwards Net Worth: What Is the Timberwolves Star’s Net Worth in 2024?

Feb 15, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives to the basket during the first half against Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is slowly establishing himself as one of the best shooting guards in the NBA. The 22-year-old has been sensational this season and is currently a critical component of his team’s incredible campaign. The fourth-year star is establishing himself as a perennial All-Star and a future MVP winner but is currently focused on leading the Timberwolves to their maiden NBA title.

Edwards’ rise has fans wondering about his net worth. Here are some key details about the young star.

Net Worth $40 million Date of Birth August 5th, 2001 Age 22 years old Nationality American Marital status Unmarried

Early Life

Anthony Edwards is an Atlanta native. He was a sporting prodigy from a young age, starting out as a Pop Warner football star. Edwards was among the top running backs in America at age ten. However, he switched his focus to basketball after watching his brothers play the sport. At 14, Edwards lost his mother and grandmother to cancer, prompting his siblings to become his legal guardian. He was given the nickname ‘Ant’ by his father, and it has stuck ever since.

High School & College

Edwards spent the first two years of his high school basketball career at Therrell High School before transferring to Holy Spirit Preparatory School in 2017. He dominated in his junior and senior years and was a five-star recruit by the end of his stint. Per Top247, he was the #1 high school player in the country at the time.

Subsequently, Edwards committed to playing for the Georgia Bulldogs in 2019 and spent one season in college. He started 32 games and averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, establishing himself as one of the best players in the country. He wasted no time in declaring for the 2020 NBA draft and was expected to be a top-three pick. Before the draft, he made some eyebrow-raising comments in an interview with ESPN. He said,

“I love basketball, yeah … basketball is my heart, but football is where I started, so I’ll never forget about that. But don’t get me wrong, basketball is my No. 1 because I feel like it’s going to get me through a lot of the stuff I need to get through… It’s what I do. It’s a job. I feel like I’m working right now. I love it.”

Edwards’ comments did not sway the Timberwolves, who picked him first overall in the 2020 NBA draft.

NBA Career

Edwards showed no signs of jitters in the NBA and enjoyed a terrific rookie season. He averaged 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.1 steals in 72 games. He lost the Rookie of the Year award to Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball but earned a first-team All-Rookie nod.

Ant took a step forward in his sophomore season and averaged 21.3 points, 4.8 assists, and 1.5 rebounds. He helped the Timberwolves escape the play-in jam with an incredible performance against the Los Angeles Clippers. He scored 30 points, grabbed five rebounds, and dished two assists to help the Timberwolves earn the seventh seed. In his debut playoff series, he averaged 25.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and three assists in six games against the Memphis Grizzlies. Minnesota lost the series but Edwards showcased he could perform in the postseason.

In his third season, the Minnesota guard averaged 24.3 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.4 rebounds and earned his first All-Star nod. In the playoffs, he had another exceptional series, averaging 31.6 points, nine rebounds, and 5.5 assists against the Denver Nuggets, who beat the Timberwolves 4-1 en route to winning the NBA title. This season, Edwards has put together another All-Star campaign and Minnesota is currently at the top spot in the West with a 39-16 record. They have a real chance of winning the title if Edwards can replicate his past playoff performances.

Salary(2024)

Anthony Edwards is in the final year of his four-year, $44.3 million rookie contract and will earn $13,534,817 this season. He signed a five-year, $204.45 million extension with the Timberwolves in the 2023 offseason.

Anthony Edwards’ Net Worth

Anthony Edwards has a net worth of $40 million, according to reports.

What is Anthony Edwards’ Number?

Edwards wears the #5 jersey as a tribute to his mother and grandmother, who passed away when he was 14 on the 5th day of the month.

How old is Anthony Edwards?

Ant turned 22 in August 2023.

How much are the Anthony Edwards AE1s?

The AE1s, Anthony Edwards’ first signature shoe with Adidas, retails for $120.

What is Anthony Edwards’ career high?

Edwards scored a career-high 49 points against the San Antonio Spurs on April 7, 2022. He shot 16-of-28 from the field, including 6-of-14 from beyond the arc.