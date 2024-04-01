“Don’t Even Get To 5”: Shaquille O’Neal Once Laid Out His ‘One Hand Stress’ Principle

June 24, 2017; Des Moines, IA, USA; Shaquille O’Neal hands Emma Reinhart, 13, her phone back after he FaceTimed with her brother on her phone visits with Saturday, June 24, 2017, during his visit to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines. O’Neal was in town for the All Iowa Sports Award. Mandatory Credit: Michael Zamora/Des Moines Register-USA TODAY NETWORK

Over a year ago, Shaquille O’Neal appeared on the ‘Pivot Podcast’ and talked about his divorce, childhood, and other important aspects of his life. O’Neal revealed a principle that he followed religiously – One Hand Stress. Explaining the same, O’Neal mentioned that the philosophies of this principle could be counted on his hands. The Big Aristotle admitted that he truly only cared about four things in life – his mother’s opinions, his kids’ opinions, his friend’s opinions, and his business.

Advertisement

“You should develop something called the One Hand Stress. Only care about what my mama say, what my kids think, if it’s gonna mess up the money in the business, what my boys think. That’s it. It doesn’t even get to five,” Shaq revealed.

Advertisement

Shaq has often spoken about his respect for the opinions of his mother and kids. Considering that he genuinely respects and listens to what they suggest, it is evident that the NBA Hall of Famer has developed a great relationship with each of them.

Shaquille O’Neal often speaks about money

Money plays an important role in Shaquille O’Neal’s life. It isn’t surprising to see him speak about it as one of his four things to care about, apart from caring about the opinions of his loved ones. In his illustrious NBA career, Shaq accumulated $286 million, per Spotrac. However, with the virtue of being a successful businessman, the four-time NBA champ was able to grow his empire and is now worth $500 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Having made numerous money and tax-related mistakes as a youngster, “Superman” is always looking out for others, hoping that they don’t make the same errors as he did. In an appearance on CNBC’s show, Shaq even disclosed some great advice about saving, investing, and earning money. With the help of a piece of paper, Shaq explained how one should save and invest ideally 50-75% of their money. The remaining 25% can be used to make purchases.

“This is $100. What you want to do is that you want to rip the $100 in half. $50, save it. Invest, don’t even look at it. Now you got $50 left. Now, the smart people, the real smart people, the billionaires of the world, will take half of their 50 and put all that away. This right here (25%), have fun – you wanna buy houses, you wanna buy cars, you wanna buy a plane, you wanna travel,” Shaq said.

Shaq has been a role model for young basketball players around the world. Hopefully, these youngsters also look up to Shaquille O’Neal as an inspiration for the work he’s put in off the court and not just try emulating the success he’s had in the NBA.