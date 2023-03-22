“LeBron James Looked At Stephen Curry Like He’s A Scrub”: Lakers Teammate, Jarred Vanderbilt’s, Old Tweets Resurface Amidst Stellar Play

LeBron James is undoubtedly one of the greatest players of all time. Now in his 20th season in the NBA, the man is a stalwart of the league, playing with superstars who grew up watching him.

The King has inspired several basketball players, with many of them aspiring to be just like him. In fact, some of his biggest fans are now playing alongside him on the Los Angeles Lakers, like the team’s latest acquisition, Jarred Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt, who was previously with the Utah Jazz, is in fine form. The man seems to have reached a whole new level alongside his idol LeBron. But, there was a time when he was a regular old spectator like everyone else. All you have to do is look at his tweets from 2016.

Jarred Vanderbilt was a LeBron James stan back during the 2016 NBA Finals

LeBron James maybe 38 years old, but that isn’t evident in his performances. King James is still running up and down the court like he just got drafted as an 18-year-old back in 2003.

So, given his longevity, LeBron has done it all. From playing with his idols to playing with those who idolize him. And, the best part, one of his new teammates Jarred Vanderbilt is one of those young fans.

The 23-year-old, who was drafted back in 2018 is a huge LeBron stan. Just peruse through his tweets from 2016, back when Bron led his Cleveland Cavaliers to their first-ever NBA Championship. Vanderbilt was so hyped about the win, that he even dissed Stephen Curry in the process.

Jarred Vanderbilt really used to tweet like one of us pic.twitter.com/H3vd8fGZPj — ✰ (@deadboylyfee) March 22, 2023

It really is a “full-circle” moment for LeBron. He’s reached a stage in his life where the kids who watched him growing up are now catching his lobs and feeding him the ball. But, the circle isn’t complete for him just yet, not until he gets to play with his kids.

LeBron only plans on retiring from after he has played with Bronny and Bryce James

LeBron James playing with one of his biggest fans isn’t really that big of a deal. Especially when you consider just how long he plans on staying in the league. As things stand, King James only plans on retiring after he has had the opportunity to play with both his sons, Bronny and Bryce.

LeBron James wants to play alongside both sons https://t.co/qqyK2dNbuw — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 30, 2022

Safe to say that NBA fans will be pleased by this news. After all, they get to see perhaps the greatest player of all time for a little while longer.