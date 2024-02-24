Victor Wembanyama Ponders Over Michael Jordan’s Wins and Losses During His 5 Steal-5 Block Games As He Remains Disappointed Over Loss to the Lakers

Like Shaquille O’Neal during the 1992-93 season, Victor Wembanyama is having a bonanza rookie year as he continues to shatter records. During the San Antonio Spurs’ 119-123 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers, Victor Wembanyama became the youngest player to register at least five points, five rebounds, five assists, five blocks, and five steals in a game. Meanwhile, he also became the second player after Michael Jordan to rack up at least five blocks and five steals in consecutive games.

However, personally for Wemby, this huge accomplishment meant nothing in the face of the heap of losses that the Spurs have accrued this season. During the post-game press conference, Wembanyama wondered whether MJ accomplished the 5×5 feat during losses or wins. For the French sensation, winning is always the priority and such stats are secondary.

“I wonder if he did it in wins, not losses. To me, it’s secondary. Hopefully… we can look back & think this is a good performance. As of today, I can’t be satisfied with a loss,” Wembanyama said, as seen in this X clip posted by Ben Golliver.

During MJ’s 5-block, 5-steal back-to-back performances during the 1986-87 season, his Bulls did register wins. Meanwhile, Wemby’s performances have come on the back of losses. But it isn’t on the incredible rookie Center who put up 27 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, 5 blocks, and 5 steals in the Lakers loss. Meanwhile, in the 122-127 loss against the Sacramento Kings, he registered 19 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 steals, and 5 blocks. For the season, the rookie is averaging 20.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 3.3 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game on 46.6% shooting.

His 3.3 blocks per game average puts him at the top of the league in the category. Wemby is currently the leader in the Rookie of the Year race and is likely to end up with the award. For Spurs’ coach Gregg Popovich, he has been a terrific presence on the team. But like the athlete himself, he is no fan of fancy stats.

Gregg Popovich doesn’t care about Victor Wembanyama’s stats

After the Lakes’ loss, when asked about Wemby’s 5×5 stat line, coach Pop appeared the least interested. He declared, “I couldn’t care less”, and had no will to touch upon the incredible numbers. He carried a wry demeanor and was unenthusiastic about discussing the player other than someone he loves to coach.

As he has done from the beginning, Pop did dish out routine praise for the top-notch two-way player. He said, “He’s progressing. He’s not skipping any steps.”

“He’s a wonderful guy to coach, He loves to be coached. He can handle criticism,” added Popovich.

Such stream of praise has been constant from the man of few words. The veteran coach has been working on Wemby’s post-game and is impressed at how the Spurs Center understands the game. It is clear that Spurs’ Head Coach has a transformational weapon in his armory now.