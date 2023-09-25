“Don’t Forget a Dang Thing”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Validates LeBron James and Deion Sanders’ Vindictiveness for Naysayers

2021 NBA Champion Giannis Antetokounmpo recently shared a story on Instagram giving a shout-out to Deion Sanders and LeBron James. Sanders had recently posted a tweet claiming that he had smiled at people who said the most terrible things about him. LA Lakers’ LeBron James had responded to the tweet, claiming that he did something similar, and could never forget what negative things people said about him. Now, according to “What are NBA Celebs Upto?”, Giannis posted a story that included both tweets, as an apparent response to his naysayers.

Advertisement

Antetokounmpo’s journey to the NBA has not been the most straightforward. He started his career at Greek club Filathlitikos and was the 15th overall pick of the 2013 NBA draft. He has managed to evolve into one of the best forwards of this generation and will be hoping to add a few more championships to his resume.

Giannis Antetokounmpo responds to criticism with post about LeBron James and Deion Sanders

Both Sanders and LeBron James are no stranger to controversy and criticism. Giannis, whose Bucks were ousted by the Miami Heat in the first round of PLayoffs last time around, has also had to deal with a lot of criticism.

Advertisement

Sanders has often been called out for being arrogant, something that he has generally responded to in typical fashion. The original Twitter post was meant as a message to his naysayers. He claimed that he remembered each and everything his detractors had said, despite them thinking they did not know:

“I have smiled at people who have said the most terrible things about me and they think I don’t know.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DeionSanders/status/1704902672631976198?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

James had claimed that he had a similar approach and that he could never forget what people had said about him over the years. LeBron has a range of critics and a lot has been said about the 38-year-old throughout his career:

Do it all the time! And by now they should know I don’t forget a dang on thing!!”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1706352371398283732?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Still, Giannis seemed to be giving a shoutout to their spirit. He clearly admires how the two approach criticism, and are able to do their talking majorly via their achievements. Antetokounmpo already has a huge legacy at the Milwaukee Bucks, and seems determined to continue it over the next few years.

Giannis posted scary message on social media after All-Defensive snub

2022-23 proved to be the first time since 2018 that Giannis was not selected for the All-Defensive first team. That proved to be a shock for quite a few fans, and Giannis himself.

He ended up posting a scary message on both Instagram and Twitter. Claiming to be tired of the disrespect, Giannis claimed that he “was coming.”

The Greek Freak is easily one of the best two-way players in the league, and no one will doubt his ability to help his team mount another title challenge next year. Antetokounmpo will need his Bucks’ teammates to step up, and might just return next season as a different beast.