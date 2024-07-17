Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Roasts Kevin Hart For His Height, Promotes New Standup

Being one of the best comedians in the business, Kevin Hart is used to trolling some of the biggest celebrities. However, Marcus Jordan recently gave Hart a taste of his own medicine. While promoting the American actor-comedian’s new standup, Michael Jordan‘s son hilariously took a dig at the former for his height.

Marcus and Kevin seemingly met in a green room following the latter’s show. The 33-year-old shared a couple of photos from the occasion and promoted Hart’s new standup – “Acting My Age”. Right before Marcus revealed that the comedian took shots at MJ, Jeffrey Jordan, and himself, Hart got mocked for being shorter than he appears on TV.

“It’s true @kevinhart4real is much shorter in real life than on TV

#gotyabitch,” Marcus wrote.

“Mr. funny man, Mr. Eddie murphy aka @kevinhart&real has a new joke about me, my bro @heirjordan13, & @jumpman23 in his new stand up. Go see it,” Marcus’ subsequent Instagram Story read.

Marcus Jordan loves to troll Kevin Hart pic.twitter.com/745yC9GtmD — Ballerz Worldwide (@ballaznba) July 16, 2024

Kevin Hart must’ve heard all sorts of short jokes, hence Marcus’ trolling might not bother him. However, Jordan isn’t the only one to pass nasty remarks regarding his height. Numerous celebrities have had their shot at mocking the 45-year-old.

Gilbert Arenas trolled Kevin Hart for his height

Earlier this year, the Philadelphia 76ers celebrated the distinguished career of Allen Iverson by honoring him with a statue. However, Iverson didn’t receive a similar statue to Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant, or Michael Jordan. The franchise unveiled Iverson’s statue at their practice facility, but it was smaller than what everyone expected.

Gilbert Arenas used this as a perfect opportunity to troll Kevin Hart. During an ESPN broadcast of the Philadelphia 76ers-Miami Heat play-in game, Arenas hilariously revealed that the statue had him confused. The former NBA player continued and hilariously claimed that he believed the statue belonged to Kevin Hart. Arenas said,

“You are a legend in the basketball community. Philadelphia legend, right? I was almost confused when they made the statue of Allen Iverson. I thought that was you. ‘Is that Kevin? Is that him?’”

Yet again, Hart didn’t seem to be hurt by the joke. Instead, he might keep note of the same and troll Gilbert Arenas during his set whenever possible.