“Don’t Know How To Make Relationship With Him”: Yuki Kawamura Delves Into His Bond With Ja Morant

Grizzlies' Yuki Kawamura (17) and Ja Morant (12) do the griddy dance during open practice at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Sunday, October 6, 2024.

Yuki Kawamura has been everyone’s favorite player since he joined the Memphis Grizzlies. The Japanese star has forged an endearing relationship with his staff and teammates, but Ja Morant is the one he is closest to. While their on-court potential together is yet to be fully utilized, Yuki and Ja have already become a dynamic duo off it.

Ja has a nickname for his friend; he calls Yuki “Ya,” as he once revealed via an Instagram story. The relationship between one of the most electrifying players in the league and the shortest active player in the league is special.

Although their friendship is one that’s admired by fans, there are some struggles that Yuki goes through. It might be a cultural difference or the fact that they’ve known one another for only half a season, but Yuki finds it difficult to interact with the 25-year-old.

When he was asked about his relationship with Ja, the Japanese guard said, “I don’t know how to make relationship with him.” But other than that, the duo is as wholesome as can be, with Yuki even praising the Grizzlies star for being a “nice guy.”

These two hit it off soon after meeting, and in the 7 months that he’s been in the NBA, he and Ja have formed a strong bond. Yuki considers Morant a great friend, teammate, and mentor.

There is mutual respect and admiration between the two, and it’s evident from the way Morant talks about his teammate. Last year, he told DaMichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal that Yuki was still getting acquainted with the American culture, and it was a treat to watch him learn new things.

“A lot of stuff he learns and he just say and it don’t be at the right moment. But aye man, it’s Yuki. It’s his world, and we’re just living in it,” Morant said. “He just brings a light and joy to the team.

Morant also spoke about how he’s trying to make Yuki feel at home in Memphis. “Just making sure he’s as comfortable as possible,” he mentioned. “Just making sure that he’s being him, and he ain’t shying away from it at all.”

Playing for one of the best teams in the West comes with some responsibility, and Yuki does the best he can with his limited minutes. He’s averaging 1.2 points and 0.7 assists in 20 games, playing a little over three minutes per game.

But Yuki’s strength isn’t in the stats he provides. As Ja Morant mentioned in his interview, Kawamura brings positive energy to the team. He celebrates everyone’s accomplishments, and that sort of support does more for the team than any stats he could put up.