Shaquille O’Neal, Who Has Earned $200 Million From Endorsements, ‘Begged’ Elon Musk For His $20,000 Robot

Shaquille O’Neal understood quite early on that the money an athlete earns during their playing career will certainly start to deplete once he/she retires. Especially if they continue to live that same, lavish lifestyle, it’s understandable as to why Shaq goes all out on his business ventures.

Over the course of his 19-year career and now retirement, Shaq has accumulated a net worth of $00 million. This has been through a slew of savvy investments and endorsements that have raked in millions of dollars for the ‘Big Aristotle’.

When you’ve gotten tip from Jeff Bezos on how to conduct business, it’s safe to say that you’re quite familiar with how to keep your bank account more than just stable.

So of course, when it comes purchasing the latest technological advancements, O’Neal would have little to no trouble at all.

Shaquille O’Neal asks Elon Musk if he can buy his robot

Shaquille O’Neal took to Twitter to ask Elon Musk at the beginning of October if he could buy a robot that Musk posted a picture of. Many of the replies claimed Shaq wouldn’t be able to afford this but according to Elon, he hopes to roll them out for ‘merely’ $20,000 per robot.

For someone like the 4x NBA champion, spending $20,000 on a robot is pocket change. Shaq however, clearly likes the products Elon puts out. Last year, in a video, he even asked the multi-billionaire to make a ‘big boy’ Tesla due to the fact that he finds it difficult to fit into regular sized ones.

It’s unclear if Shaq has a secret hook-up with Elon or Tesla where he might get to purchase the humanoid robots before everyone else due to his status. Though him going online to publicly ask him for one could certainly result in this being the case.

Shaquille O’Neal utilizes Jeff Bezos’s investment tip to this day

Being an early investor in Google set the stage for Shaquille O’Neal to firmly dip his toes into the world of investments. He would go on to reveal that a quote from Jeff Bezos changed the way he looked at investing.

“If you invest in thing, it’ll change people’s lives, you will definitely get a nice return.” Shaq has always said that the one thing he uses to decide if he’s going to invest in something is if he believes in the product. If he does, then he will put his money up for it.

