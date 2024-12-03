‘Don’t Need Another Guy Who’s Gonna Disappear’: Gilbert Arenas Doesn’t Want Jimmy Butler Next To LeBron James On Lakers

Despite head coach JJ Redick and rookie Dalton Knecht’s positive impact, the Lakers are far from a team worthy of being deemed title contenders. To address the issue, the franchise has been enquiring around the league about stars who could elevate the team’s potential. Bulls forward Zach LaVine and Heat star Jimmy Butler are among the names being touted as potential fixes. However, Gilbert Arenas is vehemently against the team trading for the latter and explained why on the Gil’s Arena podcast.

The retired guard argued that the veteran is no longer consistent or durable. He claimed the last thing the Lakers need is an ineffective player and a shadow of his past self. Arenas said,

“Jimmy Butler, the way he plays now, I’m good. I don’t need another guy who’s just gonna disappear just whenever. I don’t need 4th quarter Jimmy right now, I need someone that’s gonna get us along. I already got 4th quarter Bron. That’s gonna be 20 points in the 4th quarter. I don’t need that sh*t no more.”

Gil answers who’s a better fit for the Lakers? Zach LaVine or Jimmy Butler? (🎥: @GilsArenaShow) pic.twitter.com/tQiJJxauA4 — Playback (@WatchPlayback) December 3, 2024

With LeBron James showing signs of regression, the Lakers desperately need a young star who can carry the load alongside Anthony Davis and allow the four-time MVP to pick and choose when to turn it on. Butler’s form this season suggests he’s not fit to play that role and LaVine might be a better bet.

Butler v LaVine – The Tale of the Tape

Butler has been extremely inconsistent this season. He’s averaging 18.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals. He recently missed four games with an ankle injury but bounced back in stellar form, scoring 30+ points in two straight games. However, he followed it up with a 23-point performance against the Bucks and a six-point night against the Hornets, highlighting his inconsistencies.

On the flip side, LaVine is averaging 21.8 points per game and is a consistent scorer. He’d also address the Lakers’ two biggest issues – perimeter defense and three-point shooting.

While the franchise hasn’t made any concrete offers for either player, that could change soon. They desperately need an injection of talent and it remains to be seen who they land to help save their sinking season.