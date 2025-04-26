“Don’t Nobody Care”: Shannon Sharpe Passes Judgement on Luka Doncic’s Suspected Injury

Apr 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

After dominating the Minnesota Timberwolves with back-to-back 30-plus-point performances, Luka Doncic put up a dud for the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 of the Western Conference’s first round. The Slovenian sensation struggled to an inefficient 17 points, clearly not looking like himself. Shannon Sharpe made a sharp judgment on Doncic’s struggles while trying to figure out what the issue was.

When Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson questioned whether Luka was hurt or simply tired, Sharpe pointed out that the five-time All-Star was holding his stomach throughout the competition, insinuating he may have had food poisoning. But at this point in the season, the Hall of Fame tight end believes athletes have to find a way to persevere.

In what was a competitive contest throughout between the Lakers and Wolves, Doncic was often in the background, finding ways to set his teammates up without straining himself. Sharpe recalled that the 26-year-old wasn’t even ready to start the second half, with Gabe Vincent taking his place. It wasn’t until the first timeout that Luka felt good enough to come back in.

If the Lakers hope to walk away victorious in this series, though, they’ll need Doncic at his best. Sharpe knows this and stressed that there can’t be any excuses in the postseason. “So [Doncic] might be a little under the weather, but at this juncture of the year, Ocho, don’t nobody care,” Sharpe said on Nightcap.

“When you’re in the playoffs, nobody cares,” the former Denver Bronco repeated. “Nobody gives a da** whether you got an injury, whether you got the flu, food poisoning, whatever the case may be. Get your butt out there on the field or the court and deliver. That’s what you make the big bucks for. That’s how you got that name. That’s who you are.”

Sharpe knows a talent of Doncic’s caliber isn’t going to make excuses for himself, but it’s imperative that he posts better performances throughout the rest of this matchup, or the Lakers could be heading home early.

LeBron James nearly led LA to Game 3 victory

With Doncic looking out of sorts, it was 40-year-old LeBron James who led the way for Los Angeles. His 38-point, 10-rebound burst nearly led the team to victory. It was easily James’ best performance of the series after not playing up to his standards in the first two games. Even with 20 points from Austin Reaves, though, the Lakers were unable to overcome Doncic’s struggles.

Now down 2-1 in the series, Los Angeles is now in must-win territory with one more road game before heading back home. If the Lakers allow Minnesota to capture both games in their home arena, it will take a small miracle for the LA to build a comeback.