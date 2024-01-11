“Steve Kerr Is Coming to the End of His Run”: Former Warriors Champion Discusses Draymond Green, Stress of Leadership

Former Golden State Warriors teammates Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson discussed the team’s trainwreck 2023-24 campaign on the latest episode of the All The Smoke podcast. The duo first noted the importance of Draymond Green‘s return from a 12-game suspension. Jackson highlighted why having a teammate like the veteran guard in and around the team is critical, saying:

“Everybody wants a teammate like Draymond. A guy that has your back. A guy that’s loyal and is going to ride for you all the time. And sometimes loyal to a fault because I’ve been that guy.”

Jackson added that he would undoubtedly take a player like Green on his team, regardless of the violent outbursts he’s prone to. Barnes defended the guard’s actions using a personal example, saying:

“We don’t really ever know what’s going on in people’s personal lives. I was on edge, going through a divorce, when I played for the [Los Angeles] Clippers. And [head coach] Doc Rivers said some s**t wrong to me and I was ready to whoop his a*s.”

Barnes said he empathizes with Green after going through a similar phase in his life. He revealed he reached out to Green often with words of affirmation. He added that the Warriors dynasty wouldn’t exist without Green’s leadership.

While Barnes spoke highly of this Warrior’s place in the team, he wasn’t as optimistic about another one’s future with the franchise. The retired star suggested that the team is ready to move on from head coach Steve Kerr. He explained:

“I think Steve Kerr is coming to the end of his run. I think he’s stressed out. He has more grays and more wrinkles than I ever recall him having. I think this run has been a lot on him, man. This has been nine-ten years of greatness, struggle, drama, championships and I wouldn’t be surprised if in the next two-three years Steve Kerr respectfully steps back and takes a break.”

Since Kevin Durant‘s exit from the franchise in 2019, Kerr and the Warriors have mostly struggled. They finished with a 15-50 record in 2019-20 and a 39-33 record in 2020-21, missing the playoffs in both seasons.

They bounced back in 2021-22 and won their fourth NBA title in eight seasons before being dumped in the second round of the playoffs last year by the Los Angeles Lakers. This season, injuries and drama have limited them to a 17-20 record, and Kerr has had to deal with putting out fire after fire. It’s undoubtedly been an emotionally taxing phase for the Warriors head coach.

Overall, it is hard to deny either of Stephen Jackson’s or Matt Barnes’s words on Draymond Green and Steve Kerr respectively. When it comes to the case of Green, there could indeed be an aspect of his personal life that could be spilling over to his mental health, whether it be during NBA games or otherwise. That said, if he can get help and limit his outbursts, he could be a massive asset for the Golden State Warriors.

As for Kerr, his run with the Warriors has been nothing short of great. However, perhaps for the first time in his in San Francisco, he looks completely out of his depth. With so many questions surrounding his coaching decisions so far this season, it indeed could be time for him to step down from his position.

DeMarcus Cousins also believes the Warriors could move on from Steve Kerr

Another former Golden State Warriors star, DeMarcus Cousins, feels the end is nigh for Steve Kerr as the team’s head coach. On the Bully Ball podcast, Cousins claimed Team USA’s disappointing performance at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, and the Warriors’ poor record this season proves the veteran coach is struggling to revamp his tactics. He said:

“We watched Team USA [in the 2023 FIBA World Cup]. They struggled. And there was no reason for that. And there’s only one common denominator in that equation and that’s Steve Kerr. Maybe it’s time for new leadership in this Warriors locker room. Even the iPhone gets an update.”

The Warriors’ fans have also called out Kerr. After the Warriors’ loss to the Dallas Mavericks at home, the head coach claimed the team lacked the grit that good teams need. Fans were incensed by Kerr’s comments and claimed it was his job to ensure the team was giving it their all on the court.

The Warriors’ latest loss, a 26-point hammering at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans at home, further drives home the point that the franchise should consider dismantling the roster and rebuild. If the team does decide to start over, the odds are that Kerr will get the axe. The four-time NBA title-winning head coach has enjoyed tremendous success with the Warriors. However, it’s increasingly likely that the sun is setting on his incredible run with the team.