“Gonna Beat the Sh*t Out of You”: Dennis Schroder Ready to Throw Hands With Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers snapped their losing streak, winning at home to the Sacramento Kings, but a scrap mid-game between Luka Doncic and Dennis Schroder stole the show. While hands weren’t thrown, things could’ve escalated with a single dodgy move.

The Kings never came close to beating the Lakers on the night, and there was frustration. Amidst that, the former Laker and Doncic took time to form a battle of their own and when Sacramento missed a Free Throw, things spiraled.

Schroder walked past Doncic while trash-talking, prompting forward Jarred Vanderbilt to step in and push the German away. Doncic, in return, simply mocked Schroder with a ‘talking hand’ gesture, which may have irked Schroder even further

“I’m gonna beat the s*** out of you”, was what Schroder said to Doncic. And the German baller didn’t look like he was saying things in air either. He looked genuinely upset with Doncic.

“I’m gonna beat the sh*t out of you” Dennis Schroder to Luka pic.twitter.com/kBeOLQ1McG — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) December 29, 2025

Thankfully, the scenes didn’t turn ugly. Had Doncic reacted aggressively, there may just have been a brawl for the Lakers fans to witness on the night. The game continued normally, and the Kings got hammered 125-101. They now have an 8-24 record.

Fans, however, simply could not take Schroder’s threat seriously. Many took to X to make fun of the 2025 EuroBasket MVP. “He is not serious,” one user stated.

“He wouldn’t do sh*t to this GOAT,” another fan wrote. And this might just be true. Doncic does appear to have a more daunting presence than Schroder, although, as seen in numerous altercations before, size isn’t the only thing that matters.

For now, we won’t know who would come out on top. But the Lakers, and Doncic in particular, would have gone home happy. They are back to winning ways and will now look to build on that momentum as the New Year approaches