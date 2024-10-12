“Saw Where His Mentality Is Different”: Zion Williamson’s Maturity Gets Highlighted Using Off-Season Example

Oct 7, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts during the first half against the Orlando Magic at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Zion Williamson is entering his sixth season in the NBA. While the 2023-24 season featured Williamson’s healthiest season, he does not feel satisfied with his progress up to this point. So, he’s entering the 2024-25 season with an approach unlike anything seen in the past.

Pelicans beat writer for The Athletic, Will Guillory revealed on the ‘New Orleans Pelicans Podcast’ that the All-Star forward’s treatment of the offseason was extremely noticeable. He said,

“He made a commitment to having Pelicans people around him throughout the off-season… Early in his career, he would go away for the off-season and they wouldn’t hear from him… You saw where his mentality is different.”

Guillory revealed that Williamson committed to 6 am workouts throughout the summer. His training regime would include two intensive workouts a day.

This was extremely different from Zion’s past offseasons and it shows a shift in his mindset. This can be characterized as a display of his maturity as a player. Throughout Williamson’s tenure with the Pelicans, the franchise has made two postseason appearances. The two-time All-Star didn’t play in either due to injuries.

Williamson’s focus isn’t just to thrive during the regular season but to be available for the games that matter most from May onwards. His preparation for the upcoming season truly reflects his intentions.

Zion is ready to change the narrative

Ahead of the 2024-25 season, Williamson is in the best physical shape of his career. Williamson revealed at a summer camp that he was 281 pounds. That mark would make him lighter than he was at Duke, which was 285 pounds.

Last season, the 6-foot-6 star forward weighed 284 pounds. However, the large populace believed he was out of shape specifically after his performance during the NBA’s In-Season Tournament matchup against the Lakers.

There has been plenty of criticism toward Williamson, which has created a chip on his shoulder. Williamson revealed that it’s “Time to take every game personal.”

His offseason preparation has enabled him to feel confident in his ability to change the narrative surrounding him. He emphasized that this past offseason felt like a “Breath of fresh air.”

The Pelicans are one of the biggest wild cards in the Western Conference. However, they’ll only go as far as Williamson takes them. A new and improved Zion could be a sign of danger to the rest of the NBA.